Iowa high school girls' state soccer 2019: Thursday's schedule, scores, live streams

Ankeny's Olivia Sharar (2) and Linn-Mar's Allison Post (24) pursue the ball during a 2018 Class 3A quarterfinal game at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines. The Lions and Hawkettes meet again in the quarterfinals this year. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
It’s time for the Iowa high school girls’ state soccer tournament at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines, with quarterfinal games Thursday in all three classes.

You can watch all 12 games here via th IGHSAU Digital Network.

This post will be updated with the latest scores and coverage.

State soccer coverage

» Updated girls' state soccer tournament schedule and brackets

» Center Point-Urbana prevails in regional final shootout against Dyersville Beckman

» Cedar Rapids Xavier qualifies for 16th state tournament in last 17 years

» Linn-Mar blanks Muscatine, returns to state tournament

» Tuesday's boys' state soccer championship scores, highlights and more

 

Thursday’s state soccer games

CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Davenport Assumption (17-1) vs. No. 10 Council Bluffs St. Albert (14-7), 11 a.m.

 

No. 4 Gilbert (18-0) vs. No. 6 Union (14-3), 11:15 a.m.

 

No. 2 Sioux City Heelan (15-3) vs. No. 8 North Polk (15-4), 11:30 a.m.

 

No. 3 Center Point-Urbana (16-2) vs. No. 7 Nevada (14-4), 11:45 a.m.

CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Adel ADM (16-1) vs. No. 8 Burlington Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville (15-2), 1:30 p.m.

No. 4 Spencer (19-1) vs. No. 5 Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-4), 1:45 p.m.

No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock (15-1) vs. No. 7 Lewis Central (13-4), 2 p.m.

No. 3 Dallas Center-Grimes (13-2) vs. No. 6 Pella (15-2), 2:15 p.m.

CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Waukee (15-3) vs. No. 12 Pleasant Valley (12-5), 4 p.m.

No. 4 Ankeny Centennial (15-3) vs. No. 5 Council Bluffs Lincoln (16-2), 4:15 p.m.

No. 2 West Des Moines Valley (13-3) vs. No. 7 West Des Moines Dowling (13-3), 4:30 p.m.

No. 3 Linn-Mar (18-1) vs. No. 6 Ankeny (15-4), 4:45 p.m.

