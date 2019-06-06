Iowa high school girls' state soccer 2019: Thursday's schedule, scores, live streams

It’s time for the Iowa high school girls’ state soccer tournament at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines, with quarterfinal games Thursday in all three classes.

You can watch all 12 games here via th IGHSAU Digital Network.

This post will be updated with the latest scores and coverage.

Thursday’s state soccer games

CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Davenport Assumption (17-1) vs. No. 10 Council Bluffs St. Albert (14-7), 11 a.m.

No. 4 Gilbert (18-0) vs. No. 6 Union (14-3), 11:15 a.m.

No. 2 Sioux City Heelan (15-3) vs. No. 8 North Polk (15-4), 11:30 a.m.

No. 3 Center Point-Urbana (16-2) vs. No. 7 Nevada (14-4), 11:45 a.m.

CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Adel ADM (16-1) vs. No. 8 Burlington Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville (15-2), 1:30 p.m.

No. 4 Spencer (19-1) vs. No. 5 Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-4), 1:45 p.m.

No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock (15-1) vs. No. 7 Lewis Central (13-4), 2 p.m.

No. 3 Dallas Center-Grimes (13-2) vs. No. 6 Pella (15-2), 2:15 p.m.

CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Waukee (15-3) vs. No. 12 Pleasant Valley (12-5), 4 p.m.

No. 4 Ankeny Centennial (15-3) vs. No. 5 Council Bluffs Lincoln (16-2), 4:15 p.m.

No. 2 West Des Moines Valley (13-3) vs. No. 7 West Des Moines Dowling (13-3), 4:30 p.m.

No. 3 Linn-Mar (18-1) vs. No. 6 Ankeny (15-4), 4:45 p.m.