Iowa high school girls' state soccer 2019: Friday's schedule, scores, live streams

The Iowa high school girls’ state soccer tournament continues Friday at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines with semifinal games in all three classes.

Links to watch the six games live will be available below via the IGHSAU Digital Network.

This post will be updated throughout the day with the latest scores and coverage.

State soccer coverage

Friday’s state soccer games

CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Davenport Assumption (18-1) vs. No. 4 Gilbert (19-0), 11 a.m.

No. 8 North Polk (16-4) vs. No. 3 Center Point-Urbana (17-2), 11:15 a.m.

CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Adel ADM (17-1) vs. No. 5 Cedar Rapids Xavier (15-4), 1:30 p.m.

No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock (16-1) vs. No. 3 Dallas Center-Grimes (14-2), 1:45 p.m.

CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Waukee (16-3) vs. No. 4 Ankeny Centennial (16-3), 4 p.m.

No. 7 West Des Moines Dowling (14-3) vs. No. 6 Ankeny (16-4), 4:15 p.m.