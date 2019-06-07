Prep Soccer

Iowa high school girls' state soccer 2019: Friday's schedule, scores, live streams

Center Point-Urbana teammates celebrate winning the Class 1A first round game between Center Point-Urbana and Nevada at the Girls' State Soccer Tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines Thursday, June 6, 2019. CPU won the game, 1-0 in extra time. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
The Iowa high school girls’ state soccer tournament continues Friday at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines with semifinal games in all three classes.

Links to watch the six games live will be available below via the IGHSAU Digital Network.

This post will be updated throughout the day with the latest scores and coverage.

» Kady Pfeifer comes off bench to score CPU's golden goal in state quarterfinals

» Xavier shuts out Spencer to return to state semifinals for first time since 2014

» Updated girls' state soccer tournament schedule and brackets

 

Friday’s state soccer games

CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Davenport Assumption (18-1) vs. No. 4 Gilbert (19-0), 11 a.m.

 

No. 8 North Polk (16-4) vs. No. 3 Center Point-Urbana (17-2), 11:15 a.m.

CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Adel ADM (17-1) vs. No. 5 Cedar Rapids Xavier (15-4), 1:30 p.m.

No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock (16-1) vs. No. 3 Dallas Center-Grimes (14-2), 1:45 p.m.

CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Waukee (16-3) vs. No. 4 Ankeny Centennial (16-3), 4 p.m.

No. 7 West Des Moines Dowling (14-3) vs. No. 6 Ankeny (16-4), 4:15 p.m.

