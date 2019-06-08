Iowa high school girls' state soccer 2019: Championship schedule, scores and TV, streaming info

It’s Championship Saturday at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines, where the finals of the Iowa high school girls’ state soccer tournament are set to take place.
This post will be updated with the latest scores and coverage.
TV: Iowa Public Television
Stream: Iowa Public Television
Saturday’s state soccer games
Class 1A championship
No. 1 Davenport Assumption (19-1) vs. No. 8 North Polk (17-4), 10 a.m.
Class 2A championship
No. 5 Cedar Rapids Xavier (16-4) vs. No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock (17-1), 12:30 p.m.
Class 3A championship
No. 1 Waukee (17-3) vs. No. 6 Ankeny (17-4), 3 p.m.