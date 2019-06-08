Iowa high school girls' state soccer 2019: Championship schedule, scores and TV, streaming info

It’s Championship Saturday at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines, where the finals of the Iowa high school girls’ state soccer tournament are set to take place.

Saturday’s state soccer games

Class 1A championship

No. 1 Davenport Assumption (19-1) vs. No. 8 North Polk (17-4), 10 a.m.

Class 2A championship

No. 5 Cedar Rapids Xavier (16-4) vs. No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock (17-1), 12:30 p.m.

Class 3A championship

No. 1 Waukee (17-3) vs. No. 6 Ankeny (17-4), 3 p.m.