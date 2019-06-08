Prep Soccer

Iowa high school girls' state soccer 2019: Championship schedule, scores and TV, streaming info

The Gazette
Cedar Rapids Xavier's Ellie Koechner (10) heads the ball during the Class 2A semifinal game between Cedar Rapids Xavier and Adel-Desoto-Minburn at the Girls' State Soccer Tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines Friday, June 7, 2019. Xavier defeated ADM, 1-0. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Cedar Rapids Xavier's Ellie Koechner (10) heads the ball during the Class 2A semifinal game between Cedar Rapids Xavier and Adel-Desoto-Minburn at the Girls' State Soccer Tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines Friday, June 7, 2019. Xavier defeated ADM, 1-0. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

It’s Championship Saturday at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines, where the finals of the Iowa high school girls’ state soccer tournament are set to take place.

This post will be updated with the latest scores and coverage.

State soccer coverage

» Cedar Rapids Xavier defense too tough for No. 1 ADM

» Center Point-Urbana blanked by North Polk in Class 1A semifinals

» Updated girls' state soccer tournament schedule and brackets

 

How to watch state soccer

TV: Iowa Public Television

Stream: Iowa Public Television

 

Saturday’s state soccer games

Class 1A championship

No. 1 Davenport Assumption (19-1) vs. No. 8 North Polk (17-4), 10 a.m.

Class 2A championship

No. 5 Cedar Rapids Xavier (16-4) vs. No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock (17-1), 12:30 p.m.

Class 3A championship

No. 1 Waukee (17-3) vs. No. 6 Ankeny (17-4), 3 p.m.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Prep Soccer ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Cedar Rapids Xavier defense too tough for No. 1 ADM in girls' state soccer semifinals

Center Point-Urbana blanked in girls' state soccer semifinals by North Polk

Iowa high school girls' state soccer 2019: Friday's semifinal scores and more

Linn-Mar eliminated by Ankeny at girls' state soccer for second year in a row

Shutout delivers Cedar Rapids Xavier to girls' state soccer semifinals for first time since 2014

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

50 years of Pride: Iowa City Pride Festival marks major anniversary of LGBTQ activism

Number of abortions in Iowa continue to decrease...but why?

Use caution on 'community benefit' incentives in Cedar Rapids

Asian tales in puppet spotlight at Eulenspiegel

REVIEW: Old Creamery banking on physical humor with 'Once a Ponzi Time'

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.