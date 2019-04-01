Girls' soccer 2019: Teams, players to watch

Teams

(2018 record; postseason finish)

Cedar Rapids Kennedy (11-3, 3A regional finalist) — Annie Feltes returns to her alma mater as the first-year coach of the Cougars, who bring back 10 players that scored at least one goal last season.

Cedar Rapids Washington (11-5, 3A regional finalist) — Senior forward Julie Holt (10 goals last season) and senior goalkeeper Brianna Larimore (63 saves, .900 save percentage) lead the way for second-year Coach Jacob Johnson.

Cedar Rapids Xavier (10-7, 2A state quarterfinalist) — The Saints have reached the state tournament 15 times in the last 16 years. Third-year Coach Chris Higgins lost three of his top-four goal scorers to graduation, but returns senior defender Avery Campbell, sophomore goalkeeper Maggie Conrad, sophomore midfielder Caitlynn Daniels and junior forward Quinn Hanigan.

Cedar Valley Christian/Alburnett (14-5, 1A regional finalist) — The Huskies had a breakthrough season in their fourth year of existence by getting within a game of a first state tournament berth. Coach Ron Slagle will have to replace 71 percent of his goal scorers.

Center Point-Urbana (17-5, 1A state semifinalist) — Co-Coaches Todd Mitchell and Rich Plante have directed the Stormin’ Pointers to a school-record three state berths in a row. Returners accounted for 42 goals last season, led by junior Adrianna Katcher (15 goals, 12 assists).

Dyersville Beckman (12-5, 1A regional semifinalist) — Coach Greg Keegan and the Blazers return four players (Sydney Arens, Ashley Engelken, Tara Hansel, Ellie Bildstein) that scored at least seven goals last season.

Iowa City High (10-7, 3A regional semifinalist) — Two-time MVC Goalkeeper of the Year Naomi Meurice, defender Madelynn Fontana and midfielder Sam Schroder, an Iowa recruit, will provide first-year Coach Phillip Hansen with some experience in the lineup.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Iowa City Regina (11-8, 1A state semifinalist) — Coach Ann Larew graduated nine seniors from the team that reached the state tournament for the seventh year in a row.

Linn-Mar (14-6, 3A state quarterfinalist) — Coach Marco de Leon and the Lions feature two all-state players (midfielder Abigail Santana, forward Piper Carey) and an all-MVC goalkeeper in senior Anna Kimball with a goal of winning the first state tournament game in program history.

Marion (13-2, 2A regional finalist) — Coach Erik Trilk has two of the best goal scorers in the state in sophomore forward Grace Coates (27 last season) and senior forward Naomi Smith (24). Indians have ended their season in a regional final in each of last two years.

Mount Vernon (10-7, 2A regional semifinalist) — The Mustangs return 82 percent of their goal scorers from last season, led by sophomores Emma Rodman (15), Sydney Shultz (13) and junior Kennede Nosbisch (9) for Coach Kate Murray.

Union Community (13-5, 2A regional finalist) — The Knights are led by senior Allie Carty, who scored 24 goals last season for Coach Hunter Zempel.

Players

Piper Carey, jr., forward, Linn-Mar — Class 3A honorable mention all-state and first team all-Mississippi Valley Conference last season with 15 goals and five assists. Illinois State commit.

Allie Carty, sr., forward, Union Community — Ranked 10th in 2A with 24 goals last season. Also added seven assists.

Grace Coates, so., forward, Marion — First team all-Wamac last season with 27 goals, which ranked 14th in the state across all classes and just two shy of tying the single-season school record.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT SPORTS E-NEWSLETTERS The day's top sports right in your inbox. I am above 13 years of age, and agree to sending policies. SIGN ME UP Thank you for signing up for our e-newsletter! You should start receiving the e-newsletters within a couple days. Winning Numbers By Marc Morehouse. Relive the glory of the Kirk Ferentz era with Marc's coverage of all 143 wins leading up to Kirk Ferentz becoming Iowa's winningest coach. Order Now Don't miss a story Sign up for The Gazette's breaking news email list to hear about the biggest local stories, as they happen. Sign up

Caitlynn Daniels, jr., midfielder, Cedar Rapids Xavier — First team all-MVC last season with five goals and three assists.

Lauren Dufoe, jr., midfielder, Center Point-Urbana — Played goalkeeper out of necessity last season and finished on the 1A honorable mention all-state team after allowing just 12 goals.

Ashley Engelken, jr., forward, Dyersville Beckman – First team all-Wamac with 22 goals last season.

Carsyn Gallagher, jr., midfielder, Clear Creek Amana — First team all-Wamac with 17 goals last season. Also added six assists.

Tara Hansel, sr., forward, Dyersville Beckman — 1A honorable mention all-state last season with 19 goals and nine assists.

Delaney Holtey, so., forward, Cedar Rapids Kennedy — Second team all-MVC last season with 11 goals. Iowa commit.

Adrianna Katcher, jr., forward, Center Point-Urbana — First team all-Wamac last season with 15 goals and 12 assists last season.

Sophia Meier, sr., midfielder, Cedar Rapids Prairie — Honorable mention all-MVC last season with a team high eight goals. UNI signee.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Naomi Meurice, sr., goalkeeper, Iowa City High — Two-time MVC goalkeeper of the year. Recorded 111 saves last season with a .854 save percentage. Pomona College recruit.

Emma Rodman, so., midfielder, Mount Vernon — Second team all-Wamac last season with a team-high 15 goals.

Abigail Santana, jr., midfielder, Linn-Mar — 3A first team all-state and MVC Athlete of the Year last season with six goals and 11 assists. Creighton commit.

Naomi Smith, sr., forward, Marion — First team all-Wamac last season with 24 goals and 16 assists (Wamac-best 64 points). School-record holder for career assists.

l Comments: douglas.miles@thegazette.com