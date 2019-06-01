Iowa high school boys' state soccer: Saturday's schedule, scores, live updates

It’s semifinal Saturday at the Iowa high school boys’ state soccer tournament. Championship matchups will be determined in all three classes by the end of the day at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.

This post will be updated with the latest scores and coverage.

State soccer coverage

» Friday's boys' state soccer quarterfinal scores and more

» Cedar Rapids Washington looks right at home at state soccer

» Iowa City West begins chase for state title with win over Ankeny

» Cedar Rapids Xavier's Andrija Mijatovic scores 4 goals in quarterfinal win

» Iowa City Regina opens title defense with OT win over Greene County

» West Liberty blitzes North Polk in 1A quarterfinals

State soccer schedule

CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS

No. 11 West Liberty (11-7) vs. No. 2 Iowa City Regina (16-6), noon

No. 1 Waterloo Columbus (19-2) vs. Sioux Center (14-4), 12:05 p.m.

CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier (15-2) vs. No. 4 Gilbert (19-2), 2:30 p.m.

No. 8 Hudson United (19-2) vs. No. 9 Lewis Central (18-3), 2:35 p.m.

CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Waukee (20-0) vs. No. 13 Bettendorf (13-2), 5 p.m.

No. 2 Iowa City West (17-1) vs. No. 11 Cedar Rapids Washington (14-5), 5:05 p.m.