Iowa high school boys' state soccer: Saturday's schedule, scores, live updates

Iowa City West's Roberto Machado (14) loses possession against Ankeny during their Class 3A boys prep soccer state quarterfinal game at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines on Friday, May 31, 2019. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
It’s semifinal Saturday at the Iowa high school boys’ state soccer tournament. Championship matchups will be determined in all three classes by the end of the day at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.

This post will be updated with the latest scores and coverage.

State soccer schedule

CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS

No. 11 West Liberty (11-7) vs. No. 2 Iowa City Regina (16-6), noon

No. 1 Waterloo Columbus (19-2) vs. Sioux Center (14-4), 12:05 p.m.

CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier (15-2) vs. No. 4 Gilbert (19-2), 2:30 p.m.

No. 8 Hudson United (19-2) vs. No. 9 Lewis Central (18-3), 2:35 p.m.

CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Waukee (20-0) vs. No. 13 Bettendorf (13-2), 5 p.m.

No. 2 Iowa City West (17-1) vs. No. 11 Cedar Rapids Washington (14-5), 5:05 p.m.

