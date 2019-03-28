Prep Soccer

Iowa high school boys' soccer preseason rankings: Waukee, Marion, Regina open No. 1

Cedar Rapids Jefferson's Blaze Bouzek (7) kicks the ball under pressure from Marion's Will Hernandez (12) during the Soccer Jamboree at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, March 28, 2019. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
The Gazette

Two years ago, Marion made its first boys’ state soccer appearance. Last season, it earned its first win at state before being bounced in the semifinals.

Now the Indians hope to take another stop forward.

Marion is ranked No. 1 the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association preseason Class 2A poll, joined by Waukee (Class 3A) and Iowa City Regina (Class 1A) atop the rankings.

The Indians were 17-1 last season, their only loss being a 4-1 defeat to Storm Lake in the Class 2A semifinals. Defending champion Pella opens 2019 at No. 3, with Storm Lake and Cedar Rapids Xavier rounding out the top five.

Iowa City Regina finished 18-3 last spring and captured the Class 1A state title with a 2-1 win over Des Moines Christian, which opens at No. 4. Davenport Assumption is second, Williamsburg third. Iowa Mennonite and Solon are both No. 5.

Waukee beat Bettendorf 3-0 in last year’s Class 3A final and those teams open 1-2 in this season’s rankings. Iowa City West is the highest-ranked MVC team at No. 3. Ankeny and West Des Moines Valley wrap up the top five.

Other Gazette area teams ranked include Cedar Rapids Prairie (3A No. 6), Iowa City High (3A No. 7), Cedar Rapids Kennedy (3A No. 11), Cedar Rapids Washington (3A No. 12), Dyersville Beckman (1A No. 8), Benton Community (1A No. 10) and West Liberty (1A No. 16).

Class 3A

1. Waukee (15-5)

2. Bettendorf (16-3)

3. Iowa City West (18-5)

4. Ankeny (15-5)

5. West Des Moines Valley (18-2)

6. Cedar Rapids Prairie (14-2)

7. Iowa City High (15-4)

8. Ankeny Centennial (15-4)

9. Johnston (10-5)

10. Pleasant Valley (12-4)

11. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (11-6)

12. Cedar Rapids Washington (13-5)

13. Des Moines Roosevelt (10-4)

14. Des Moines Lincoln (12-4)

15. West Des Moines Dowling (11-7)

16. Cedar Falls (11-8)

 

Class 2A

1. Marion (17-1)

2. Pella (18-2)

3. Storm Lake (18-1)

4. Cedar Rapids Xavier (10-9)

5. Perry (11-11)

6. Hudson United (14-5)

7. Newton (14-6)

8. Dallas Center-Grimes (14-3)

9. Adel ADM (15-3)

10. Winterset/Earlham (10-6)

11. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-6)

12. Lewis Central (16-2)

13. Grinnell-BGM (10-8)

14. DeWitt Central (12-6)

15. Harlan (16-3)

16. Norwalk (4-12)

 

Class 1A

1. Iowa City Regina (18-3)

2. Davenport Assumption (12-9)

3. Williamsburg (14-5)

4. Des Moines Christian (17-2)

5. Solon (15-5)

5. Iowa Mennonite (18-2)

7. Nevada (12-8)

8. Dyersville Beckman (12-6)

9. Waterloo Columbus (13-5)

10. Benton Community (13-6)

10. Council Bluffs St. Albert (11-9)

10. Treynor (13-6)

13. Notre Dame/West Burlington (12-2)

14. North Polk (12-2)

15. Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck (9-5)

16. Carroll Kuemper (13-8)

16. West Liberty (7-11)

The Gazette

