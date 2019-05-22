Cedar Rapids Kennedy boys' soccer wins thrilling substate semifinal, sets up Prairie rematch

CEDAR RAPIDS — On April 8, Cedar Rapids Kennedy let a lead slip away with 90 seconds left in an eventual loss at Cedar Rapids Prairie.

The Cougars have a chance at redemption.

“We are ready to get back at them,” Kennedy junior defender Curtis Ratzer said after the No. 9 Cougars edged Cedar Falls, 2-1, in a thrilling Class 3A boys’ soccer substate semifinal Wednesday night at Clark Field. “We are ready to just get behind it. We know what we can do. It is time to just prove it. Let’s do it.”

Kennedy (10-3-1) and No. 15 Prairie (11-6) – a 6-0 victor in a home substate semifinal against Waterloo West – will meet again in a substate final Saturday at 9 a.m. at Prairie's John Wall Field. The winner will advance to the state tournament.

“They are really excited,” Kennedy Coach Adrian Evans said. “We have been talking about this a little bit, trying to be careful not to look too far ahead of time. They have wanted this and they know that one slipped. There are some guys that are ready now. I think we are ready to take the next big step.”

Kennedy took a big step with the foot of junior forward Alan Kim, who scored both goals against Cedar Falls. Kim broke a scoreless tie in the 29th minute, then broke a 1-1 tie with a clutch go-ahead score by punching home a deflection off the post with less than four minutes left in the match.

“All credit to Holden (Devore) for a fantastic free kick,” said Kim, a Marquette commit. “One of my teammates, Ian (Corkery), actually called it. He said right away that it was going to come off and I was going to be right there to put it in. Thankfully it did happen for me. I am glad I finished it and it was a great feeling.”

Kim leads the Cougars with 10 goals this season. Kennedy has lost just once in its last 10 matches.

Freshman Truman Unruh scored the only goal for Cedar Falls, which ends its season at 10-6.

Boys’ soccer

CLASS 3A SUBSTATE SEMIFINAL

At Clark Field

No. 9 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2, Cedar Falls 1

Goals — CRK: Alan Kim 2 (10); CF: Truman Unruh (8).

