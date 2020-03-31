Prep Soccer

Brylee Bastian back at Xavier as girls' soccer assistant

HS journalism: Former Saint wants to share her great experience

Brylee Bastian, playing for Cedar Rapids Xavier in 2014, is back at her alma mater to coach the junior varsity team. (Th
Brylee Bastian, playing for Cedar Rapids Xavier in 2014, is back at her alma mater to coach the junior varsity team. (The Gazette)
By Rylee Beardsworth, Xavier junior

CEDAR RAPIDS — A good coach is defined as a “positive, enthusiastic, supportive, trusting, focused, goal-oriented, knowledgeable, observant, respectful, patient and a clear communicator.”

At least that’s what it notes at Olympic.org.

Brylee Bastian, a 2016 Xavier graduate, will get the chance to embody those characteristics as the new coach of the junior varsity girls’ soccer team at her alma mater.

“It was brought to my attention that the position was open and there was no doubt in my mind that I wanted it,” Bastian said. “Xavier is home to me and I cannot see myself coaching anywhere else.”

While at Xavier, Bastian was involved in many different activities, including girls’ soccer. Her experience in the program helped shape her into the person she is today and she wanted to return the favor.

“The Xavier girls’ soccer program did not just make me a good soccer player, but it made me a good person on and off the field,” Bastian said.

The camaraderie of the team during her years in the soccer program created an environment that felt like home. She hopes to bring that with her in her new position.

“It gave me a sense of belonging and it felt like more of a family than just a team,” Bastian said. “I will forever be grateful for that and that is what I want to pass on to my players.”

Bastian will be able to pass that family feeling to many different girls now, including her sister, Brielle Bastian. Brielle is going into her sophomore season and second as a varsity player.

“Having my sister on the sideline during our games will be great,” Brielle said. “She brings a lot of energy, which we need.”

Brylee will bring her own coaching style to the sideline, but many different coaches have influenced her style. The person who impacted her the most was Rocki Shepherd, former girls’ varsity soccer head coach at Xavier.

“Rocki Shepherd was and still is my favorite coach,” Brylee said. “She always believed in me, pushed me and always saw potential in me when I did not see it in myself.

“She is a great role model and I can truly say she is one of my heroes.”

Bastian is ready to push her players to reach their potential.

“I’ve been ready and excited for this season ever since the day season ended last year,” Brielle said.

Brylee knows Brielle will be a great example for the rest of the players on the team.

“Brielle is a great soccer player and always works hard,” Brylee said. “I am very proud to call her my sister.”

The season is suspended right now by the coronavirus pandemic.

By Rylee Beardsworth, Xavier junior

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Prep Soccer ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

For top Iowa high school soccer seniors, state tournament dreams are on hold

Senior spring athletes could face 'big problem' if no competition

IHSAA, IGHSAU mandate 4-week suspension of Iowa high school sports

Former Cedar Rapids Rampage player Bobby Hurwitz unveils high school futsal league

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Two more Iowans dead from coronavirus, outbreak confirmed in Cedar Rapids care facility

Grocers find themselves on the front lines of coronavirus pandemic

Monday night shooting left 23-year-old woman injured, Cedar Rapids police say

In the pandemic, Iowans can have guns but they can't have abortions

'I am retired from running for office': Ron Corbett closes gubernatorial fund donating $25K to NewBoCo

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.