1A No. 2 Dyersville Beckman blanks No. 3 Solon in Wamac boys' soccer showdown

SOLON — The Dyersville Beckman boys’ soccer team was anxious to get back on the field.

Two days after letting a 2-0 lead turn into defeat against South Tama, the Class 1A second-ranked Blazers had an opportunity for some redemption at No. 3 Solon.

“That one hurt us,” Beckman junior forward Tom Jaeger said after the Blazers edged Solon, 1-0, in a Wamac Conference match Thursday at Spartan Stadium. “We knew we could have got that, but that is what you do. You come back and do your game. It felt good.”

The scoreless first half contained intermittent rain, a short burst of hail and a 30-minute lightning delay. After halftime, Beckman focused on runs to the corner and crosses to the middle, which produced more scoring chances.

With 7:31 left in regulation, Jaeger ended the stalemate with a header off a long cross from junior midfielder Michael Keegan.

“The rain got us going,” Jaeger said. “We knew we could get stuff together. Michael had a good cross and I was just there to put it in. It felt great.”

The 5-foot-4 Jaeger leads Beckman (3-1, 3-1 Wamac) with five goals this season.

“He’s amazing,” Beckman Coach Mirek Laskowski said. “He’s a little kid, but he can jump. … He’s really, really an athletic kid.”

The assist was the first this season for Keegan.

The quick start to the season by Jaeger is helping Laskowski replace half of his goal scorers from last season, the first Beckman team in seven years to not qualify for the state tournament. Two freshmen — forward Ryan Burchard and defender Conner Grover — have been inserted into a starting lineup with just three seniors (midfielders Grant Hoeger, Seamus O’Connor and defender Cody Baumler).

“We’re a very young team,” Laskowski said. “If not this year, we’re going to have a great buildup for the next year and in coming years. We’ve got some unfinished business in Des Moines.”

Beckman hosts former conference mate Western Dubuque on Saturday, while Solon (6-3, 0-3) entertains West Delaware.

Boys’ soccer

AT SOLON

Class 1A No. 2 Dyersville Beckman 1, No. 3 Solon 0

Goal — Tom Jaeger (5).

