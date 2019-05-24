Second round of Iowa boys' state golf tournaments canceled

The storms that moved across the state late Thursday night into early Friday were too much for Iowa’s golf courses to handle.

The IHSAA canceled the second round of all three Iowa high school boys’ state golf tournaments, meaning Thursday’s first-round results are official.

Individual champions are West Delaware’s Brandon Larsen (3A), Panorama’s Kolby Shackleford (2A) and Edgewood-Colesburg’s Ethan Streicher.

This is the first time since 1991 that State Golf has been shortened by weather at multiple sites. The last shortened spring championship came in 2000. #iahsgolf pic.twitter.com/ltzM4w7p8q — IHSAA (@IHSAA) May 24, 2019



Nevada (3A), Des Moines Christian (2A) and Harris-Lake Park (1A) claimed the team titles.

West Branch had to settle for second in Class 2A, four strokes behind Des Moines Christian.

Class 3A

At Lakeside Municipal Golf Course, Fort Dodge

Team Leaderboard

1. Nevada, 300

2. Spirit Lake, 303

3. Spencer, 307

T-4. DeWitt Central, 317

T-4. Norwalk, 317

6. Pella, 318

T-7. Oskaloosa, 319

T-7. Clear Lake, 317

9. Carroll, 325

10. Mount Pleasant, 335

Individual Leaderboard

1. Brandon Larsen (West Delaware), 69

2. Matthew Briggs (Notre Dame/West Burlington), 71

3. Matt Gearheart (Atlantic), 72

T-4. Ezra Meyer (Spencer), 73

T-4. Hogan Hansen (Waverly-Shell Rock), 73

T-6. Justin Schipper (MOC-Floyd Valley), 74

T-6. Harold Dobernecker (Nevada), 74

T-8. Tyler Sansgaard (Nevada), 75

T-8. Johnathan Oltman (Pella), 75

T-8. Hogan Rockhold (Oskaloosa), 75

T-8. Ian Brandt (Spirit Lake), 75

T-8. Tanner Dunn (Norwalk), 75

T-8. Jackson Laven (Spirit Lake), 75

T-8. Mason Weeks (Spirit Lake), 75

T-8. Kyle Linder (Nevada), 75

» Complete results

Class 2A

At American Legion, Marshalltown

Team Leaderboard

1. Des Moines Christian, 304

2. West Branch, 308

3. Carroll Kuemper, 309

4. Panorama, 321

5. Williamsburg, 322

6. New Hampton, 325

7. Sioux Center, 335

8. Estherville-Lincoln Central, 337

9. Union Community, 339

Individual Leaderboard

1. Kolby Shackelford (Panorama), 69

2. Dylan Countryman (West Branch), 72

3. Nate Juffer (Des Moines Christian), 73

4. Jake Weissenburger (Des Moines Christian), 74

5. Corbin Borelli (Carroll Kuemper), 75

T-6. Noah Schlabaugh (Mid-Prairie), 76

T-6. Ryan Anderson (New Hampton), 76

T-8. Dawson McDermott (Carroll Kuemper), 77

T-8. Grant Caltrider (West Central Valley), 77

T-8. Nick Stole (Roland-Story), 77

T-8. Dylan Sherlock (Van Meter), 77

T-8. Freddy Bullock (Sioux Center), 77

T-8. Cole Collison (Carroll Kuemper), 77

T-8. Matthew Wynne (Des Moines Christian), 77

T-8. Kaleb Sexton (West Branch), 77

» Complete results

Class 1A

At Westwood, Newton

Team Leaderboard

1. Harris-Lake Park, 322

2. Grundy Center, 325

3. Algona Garrigan, 344

4. Westwood, 351

5. Newell-Fonda, 356

6. Sigourney, 357

7. Iowa Valley, 359

8. Exira-EHK, 364

Individual Leaderboard

1. Ethan Streicher (Edgewood-Colesburg), 72

2. Lucas Gunderson (Harris-Lake Park), 74

3. Sam Miller (Westwood), 75

T-4. Hogan Henrich (Newell-Fonda), 77

T-4. Andrew Arndorfer (Algona Garrigan), 77

T-6. Everette Carroll (Exira-EHK), 78

T-6. Will Carroll (Exira-EHK), 78

T-8. Tyson Kruse (Graettinger GTRA), 79

T-8. Ashton Martens (Grundy Center), 79

T-8. Isaac Ihnen (Harris-Lake Park), 79

» Complete results