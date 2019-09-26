Photos: Eastern Iowa Classic cross country

Photos: Eastern Iowa Classic cross country

Eastern Iowa cross country teams take on the course at Noelridge Park in Cedar Rapids

/ 14

 

Related Articles

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Income inequality highest since tracking started

Cargill reorganizes animal nutrition unit to better incorporate Cedar Rapids acquisition Diamond V

Benton music teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student

Dexter Merschbrock running for Cedar Rapids school board

State begins push for Iowans to get 'Real IDs'

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa renewable energy farmers say Trump's 'political future' hinges on biofuels deal

University of Iowa diversity head who resigned is reviewing diversity programs elsewhere

Iowa is in the middle of a circular canceling squad

FTC sues Match.com, Tinder, OkCupid owner

Waterloo Oktoberfest yanks Busch Light over its stance on Carson King

Trending