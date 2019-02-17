Prep Sports

Prairie boys on a roll heading into state bowling

Tournament begins Monday with Class 1A competition

The Gazette
The Gazette

The Cedar Rapids Prairie boys’ bowling team has followed one motto all season.

“Stay grounded,” Coach Dan Grady said.

If the Hawks can do that one more time, “the sky’s the limit.”

Led by district champion Johnathan Keiper, Prairie heads to Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo this week on a roll and with the goal of capturing the Class 3A state title.

The three-day coed tournament begins Monday with Class 1A competition, starting at 11:30 a.m. The 2A meet is on Tuesday and 3A Wednesday.

“We’re going to focus on what we do best,” Grady said, “... bowl our game and not score watch.”

Prairie will be joined in the 3A field by Cedar Rapids Jefferson, which is led by individual qualifier Justen Dostal. The J-Hawks also earned a berth in the girls’ field, led by regional champ Anna Warkel and Kaitlyn Jackson. Kennedy’s Michaela Beckman and Washington’s Alivia Pemicka qualified individually.

The Class 1A boys’ field includes 2016 state champion Vinton-Shellsburg, with district champion Cameron Karr and Cyrus Elwick. Maquoketa’s Kyle Beidler and Austin Davison also qualified. Vinton-Shellsburg’s girls’ team earned an at-large berth.

West Delaware is chasing its third straight state title in the 2A boys’ race. Cedar Rapids Xavier also is in the field, led by individual qualifiers Justin Fulton and Dale Weaver. Tyler Thompson of Decorah is in the field after winning a district title. The Saints are joined by Maquoketa in the girls’ division. Kaitlyn Buenzow of Xavier and Maquoketa’s Lexi Springer and Jo Kortenkamp are individual qualifiers.

l Comments: (319) 368-8696; jr.ogden@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by J.R.

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

CONTINUE READING

MORE Prep Sports ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Hawkeyes down Maryland, 86-73, for share of Big Ten lead

Potholes await, but a championship is in sight for Iowa

After wild, wondrous week, serious work awaits Hawkeyes

Maquoketa Valley can't afford another slow start

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

C-SPAN TV to feature Cedar Rapids on weekend special

Review: Grammy-winning cellist, music highlight concert

Buttigieg says he can provide Democrats a new path forward

Growing downtown Solon gears up for RAGBRAI training stop

No, the governor isn't going to forgive school snow days

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.