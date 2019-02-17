Prairie boys on a roll heading into state bowling

The Cedar Rapids Prairie boys’ bowling team has followed one motto all season.

“Stay grounded,” Coach Dan Grady said.

If the Hawks can do that one more time, “the sky’s the limit.”

Led by district champion Johnathan Keiper, Prairie heads to Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo this week on a roll and with the goal of capturing the Class 3A state title.

The three-day coed tournament begins Monday with Class 1A competition, starting at 11:30 a.m. The 2A meet is on Tuesday and 3A Wednesday.

“We’re going to focus on what we do best,” Grady said, “... bowl our game and not score watch.”

Prairie will be joined in the 3A field by Cedar Rapids Jefferson, which is led by individual qualifier Justen Dostal. The J-Hawks also earned a berth in the girls’ field, led by regional champ Anna Warkel and Kaitlyn Jackson. Kennedy’s Michaela Beckman and Washington’s Alivia Pemicka qualified individually.

The Class 1A boys’ field includes 2016 state champion Vinton-Shellsburg, with district champion Cameron Karr and Cyrus Elwick. Maquoketa’s Kyle Beidler and Austin Davison also qualified. Vinton-Shellsburg’s girls’ team earned an at-large berth.

West Delaware is chasing its third straight state title in the 2A boys’ race. Cedar Rapids Xavier also is in the field, led by individual qualifiers Justin Fulton and Dale Weaver. Tyler Thompson of Decorah is in the field after winning a district title. The Saints are joined by Maquoketa in the girls’ division. Kaitlyn Buenzow of Xavier and Maquoketa’s Lexi Springer and Jo Kortenkamp are individual qualifiers.

