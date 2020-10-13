Powerhouse Mid-Prairie girls' cross country team has championship look again

MONTICELLO — According to Jaden Yoder, freshman Danielle Hostetler brings "a bunch of joy and spunk to our team."

Joy and spunk. And beaucoup ability.

Hostetler ran away with the girls’ individual title at the River Valley Conference cross country championships Tuesday afternoon at Monticello High School. And that helped Mid-Prairie do the same with the girls’ team race.

The third Hostetler dynamo to run through the Mid-Prairie program, Danielle overcame a tender hip to build a 38-second margin of victory, in 18:44.

“It’s something with my growth plate. I can run on it, though,” Hostetler said. “It hurt pretty bad today, but it’s nothing I can’t run through. I just made sure I didn’t go out too fast.”

Hostetler’s older sisters — Anna, then Marie — were state champions at Mid-Prairie. Danielle is on that path, too. But she’s hardly the whole story for the Golden Hawks.

The junior trio of Sydney Yoder, Jaden Yoder and Mitzi Evans moved up gradually through the race, finishing second (19:22), third (19:22) and fifth (19:40).

“We definitely work together,” Jaden Yoder said. “Sometimes Sydney will lead us along, sometimes it’s Mitzi, sometimes it’s me.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Mid-Prairie posted a tidy 24-point tally Tuesday. Tipton edged Monticello, 74-76, for second place.

The Golden Hawks have won the last three Class 2A state titles, and are expected to add to their championship loot in 2 1/2 weeks.

“For one thing, we’re all great friends,” Yoder said. “There’s some friendly competition there. We have amazing coaches that know what’s best for us.”

Balance lifted Monticello to the boys’ title. With only one runner in the top nine, but five in the top 16, the Panthers edged Tipton, 55-61, for the crown. Mid-Prairie (89) was third.

“I’m extremely proud,” said Monticello senior Jasper Nietert, who led the Panthers with a sixth-place finish. “Coach (Dan Sauser) took us into his classroom yesterday, and told us, ‘We don’t run for second place.’ So winning was definitely the goal today.”

Zach Chapman, Harrison Ahlrichs and Carter Kurt were 10th, 11th and 12th.

Bellevue’s Brady Griebel pushed past Tipton’s Caleb Shumaker in the final mile to win the individual boys’ title in 15:48. Shumaker finished in 15:53.

Griebel is one of the state-meet favorites in Class 1A, Shumaker in 2A.

RIVER VALLEY CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Monticello

GIRLS RESULTS

Teams — 1. Mid-Prairie 24, 2. Tipton 74, 3. Monticello 76, 4. Iowa City Regina 107, 5. Northeast 163, 6. Anamosa 170, 7. Cascade 170, 8. North Cedar 177.

Individuals — 1. Danielle Hostetler (Mid-P), 18:44; 2. Sydney Yoder (Mid-P), 19:22; 3. Jaden Yoder (Mid-P), 19:22; 4. Annalee Bartles (ICR), 19:26; 5. Mitzi Evans (Mid-P), 19:40; 6. Emma Althoff (Monti), 19:41; 7. Emma Ostwinkle (Casc), 20:10; 8. Karle Kramer (Monti), 20:13; 9. Kallie Wallick (Tipton), 20:14; 10. Alivia Evans (Tipton), 20:21.

Iowa City Regina — 4. Bartles, 13. Mya Whitker, 20:44; 28. Natalie Franklin, 21:46; 37. Josie Pursley, 22:25; 39. Allison Hein, 22:39.

BOYS RESULTS

Teams — 1. Monticello 55, 2. Tipton 61, 3. Mid-Prairie 89, 4. Bellevue 116, 5. Northeast 126, 6. Cascade 159, 7. Anamosa 168, 8. Camanche 173, 9. Iowa City Regina 210, 10. West Liberty 201, 11. North Cedar 316.

Individuals — 1. Brady Griebel (Belle), 15:48; 2. Caleb Shumaker (Tipton), 15:53; 3. Jamison Stutzman (Mid-P), 16:34; 4. Dylan Darsidan (Cam), 16:38; 5. Payton Griebel (Belle), 16:45; 6. Jasper Nietert (Monti), 16:56; 7. Cody Bohlmann (Tipton), 16:56; 8. Ty Nichols (Tipton), 17:12; 9. Andrew Butt (Cam), 17:17; 10. Zach Chapman (Monti), 17:24.

Iowa City Regina — 33. Joe Maley, 18:45; 40. Adam Boblenz, 19:03; 45. Riordan Smith, 19:11; 52. Joe Polyak, 19:28; 53. Jacob Barnett, 19:29.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com