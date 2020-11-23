Photos: Linn-Mar vs Cedar Rapids Xavier bowling

Photos: Linn-Mar vs Cedar Rapids Xavier bowling

Linn-Mar hosted Xavier boys and girls bowlers for a dual at Cedar Rapids Bowling Center

/ 38

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa turkeys 'Corn' and 'Cob' ready for big moment: A pardon from Donald Trump

Miller-Meeks campaign claims missing votes, 'illegal' method in Scott County recount

Iowa prisons expand use of N95 masks as COVID-19 cases mount

As Iowa State, UNI enter unique finals week, campus officials urge diligence in returning home

Cedar Rapids panel upholds firing of Officer Lucas Jones

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa medical providers prepare to get coronavirus vaccine 'within weeks'

Complaint alleges sex abuse decades ago at Boys State Training School in Eldora

Cedar Rapids doctor traces family back to 20 Mayflower passengers

5-year-old's idea to rock her sister's world goes viral, bringing the world to their Iowa home

Record voter turnout masks Iowa urban-rural schism

Trending