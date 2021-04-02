Photos: Cedar Rapids Jefferson boys tennis hosts Marion

Photos: Cedar Rapids Jefferson boys tennis hosts Marion

The Cedar Rapids Jefferson boys hosted a dual against Marion Friday evening in Cedar Rapids.

/ 20

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Jury delivers mixed verdict in Ottumwa robbery, police shootout

How should Cedar Rapids replenish trees downed in derecho?

Cedar Rapids schools complete coronavirus vaccine clinics for staff

Iowa reports 612 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa governor signs 'constitutional carry' into law

In letter to state, Linn Public Health criticizes allocation of 1-dose COVID vaccines

Former University of Iowa hospitals manager sues over gender bias

Iowa Democrats vie for 'Back the Blue' mantle during gun rights debate

Legislature is failing Iowans on justice reform

Trending