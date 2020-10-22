Photos: Boys and girls Class 2A state qualifier, Iowa high school cross country

Photos: Boys and girls Class 2A state qualifier, Iowa high school cross country

The boys and girls Class 2A state qualifier was held Wednesday at the Williamsburg Community Recreation Center

/ 17

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

GOP-led Senate panel advances Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett to full vote as Democrats boycott

Marion Police K-9 to receive donated ballistic vest

Iowa police dog finds 2-year-old boy who wandered from home

Democrats lead 3 of 4 Iowa congressional races in recent Monmouth poll

Cedar Rapids man who embezzled over $10,000 from a nonprofit receives a deferred sentence

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Linn County sees second-highest number of coronavirus cases in 24-hour period

Chew on This: Feedwell Kitchen open in Cedar Rapids, Your Pie pizza open in Marion

Why Marion police are embedding a mental health counselor

Watch: Trump, Biden meet Thursday in final debate at 8 p.m.

Justices uphold new Iowa absentee voting law

Trending