Photos: Action from the CRANDIC meet, Iowa boys high school golf

Photos: Action from the CRANDIC meet, Iowa boys high school golf

Local golfers competed in the CRANDIC meet at Gardner Golf Course in Marion

/ 47

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

City employee in the northwestern Iowa town of Ute draws ire for putting up Trump flags on public property

Iowa adds nearly $306 million to budget surplus

Iowa 'safe haven' law used for 45th time

State names new Davenport superintendent

Chuck Grassley has doubts Supreme Court will strike down Obamacare

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

DNR rejects grocers' petition, sending bottle bill back to Iowa Legislature

Iowa breaks from CDC by softening quarantine rules for COVID-19

Police investigating after woman's body found on Interstate 380 in Cedar Rapids

Livestream: Cedar Rapids man sentenced today for fatally shooting 2 18-year-olds, injuring 2 others

Murder trial moved to 2021 for Cedar Rapids man accused of killing another over cigarettes

Trending