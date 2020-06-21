Photos: 2020 Gazette Male Athlete of the Year finalists

Photos: 2020 Gazette Male Athlete of the Year finalists

Portraits of the five boys Athlete of the Year finalists for 2020

/ 36

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

It's time for white churches to step up for the Black Lives Matter movement, Cedar Rapids pastor says

94-year-old Iowa World War II combat medic finally gets his Purple Heart and a day in his honor

Photos: Juneteenth celebration in Iowa City

Father's Day and coronavirus: Dads say the pandemic a chance to spend more time with the kids

Watch: President Donald Trump holds rally in Tulsa, Okla.

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

What Iowa coronavirus numbers should you watch?

Big fireworks shows are canceled, but the sales are booming as Iowans make their own plans

Johnson County sees fourth consecutive day of double-digit coronavirus cases

Joshua Booth: Changing Iowa, one video at a time

Hy-Vee recalls bagged salad

Trending