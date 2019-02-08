Parker Macho, Mason Turner capture gold, records at swim meet

BROWN DEER, Wis. — Cedar Rapids’ Parker Macho and Mason Turner of the Eastern Iowa Swimming Federation broke meet records and won high point for their age groups at the 39th annual Schroeder A+ swim meet hosted by the Schroeder YMCA Swim Team.

Macho, 10, won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:16.02, breaking the meet and the Iowa swimming record of 2:16.11, set by Eastern Iowa Swimming Federation teammate Forrest Frazier in 2013. His 1:58.90 time in the 200-yard freestyle broke his own Iowa record of 2:01.39, set earlier this year. Macho swam another meet record time of 1:01.48 in the 100-yard butterfly.

He won all of his events earning the high point award for the 9-10 age group.

Turner’s time of 4:57.28 in the 500-yard freestyle broke the previous meet record of 5:01.43, set in 2016. Turner won all of his events, except for one, and also earned the high point award for the 11-12 age group.

“I was really thrilled with the way these boys took ownership in their race preparations this weekend,” Megan Oesting, head coach and owner of Eastern Iowa Swimming Federation, said. “Their mental and emotional maturity continues to grow and heighten their performances in the water. They are becoming the complete athletic package and well beyond their years in the ability to draw the best out of themselves on demand.

"... These two are being noticed across the country by athletes and coaches so all eyes are on them, but as the pressure to perform increases, so does their ability to handle it. I respect their process and am excited for the future.”

SOMERSAULTS’ SWART WINS 2 TITLES TWICE

Kiersten Swart of the Cedar Rapids Somersaults Gymnastics team won a pair of titles last month at the Chow’s Winter Classic and Twisters’ Blizzard Beach Invitational.

Competing in the Xcel Gold division, Swart won the bars and beam at the Chow’s meet, and the bars and all around at the Blizzard Beach.

Other Somersaults winners at Chow’s were Elliana Brockhohn (beam, floor exercise), Zoey Benson (vault), Aletta Kirk (bars), Avery Walter (all around) and Josalyn Demorest (bars) in Xcel Bronze; Mackenzie Eichhorn (beam) in Xcel Silver; Taylor Brejcha (bars) and Maya Carrizales (bars) in Xcel Gold; and Bailey Davis (bars) and Paige Hacke (bars) in Xcel Platinum.

Placewinners were Peton Daley and Aleah Gilroy in bronze; Bella Christensen, Kennedy Hurlbert, Addy Sobaski, Emersyn Connerley, Halle Sobaski, Peyton Montague, Tori Allard, Ella Deiters and Harley Schulte in silver; Bentley Rust and Sarah Kwilose in gold; and Emma York in platinum.

The silver team placed third.

At the Blizzard Beach meet, Brejcha (vault, bars) and Carrizales (vault, bars) were double winners in gold, Emerli Hill (floor) also won in gold, and Connerley (beam) and Ava Webb (beam) were winners in silver.

Placewinners were Kirk, Walter, Charlie Bruner and Demorest in bronze; Hurlburt, Hailey Marlin, Paige McClintock, Deiters and Allard in silver; Rust, Kwilose, Cailey Schroer and Ella Beach in gold; and Hacke in platinum.

The gold team placed second, the silver third and the bronze fourth.

31 FROM MOSER WIN TITLES

IOWA FALLS — Thirty-one members of the Moser School of Dance and Gymnastic won titles at the USTA Power Tumbling meet last month.

Champions were Carter Phillips, Kennedy Collins, Annie Gulick, Memphis Voelker, Reagan Dolan, Brooklin Ante, Isabel Markham, Kyle Peck, Tucker Erickson, Libby Knipper, Autumn Domeyer, Aubrey Wilson, Mylie Elliot, Ava Oberbroeckling, Brynn Burlage, Chloe Smith, Madelyn Bockenstedt, Aaliyah Rosenthal, Madilyn Payne, Laura Piersch-Bacher, Memphis Peyton, Kirsten Farmer, Mattie Johnson, Kaia Engelhardt, Brynn Bucknell, Lilly Shaw, Ava Seevell, Lainey Payne, Paislee Hansel, Kennedi Benesh and Rylee Whittaker.

Runners-up were Myra Clasen, Isabel Lutgen, Cheyenne Varner, Katelin Ante, Ava Nolan, Claire Jaeger, Mikya Britton, Megan Pierschbacher, Madelyn Troester, Madeline Martin, Kennedi Bevans, Asanti Britton, Makayla Cuellar, Josi Munger, Makenna Payne, Kelsey Kremer, Delaney Brown, Phillip Johnson, Abigayle Johnson, Jorgie Schulte, Morie Johnson, Carlie Bergan, Dagny Kuhlman and Lydia Trumm.

Hannabelle Erickson placed third, along with Emma Oberbroeckling, Lily Schmitz, Carley Hillebrand, Ella Davidshofer, Elyse Konrardy, Allie Esmann, Rylee Crubel, Ella Digmann, Hannah Seevell, Gracie Anton, Avery Fette, Sophia Gardner, Abby Martin, Mackenzie Bries and Adalyn Fette.