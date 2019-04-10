Prep Sports

North Cedar girls' golf photos

HS journalism: Season has started at 3-30 Golf & Country Club

Sophomore Parker Stout of North Cedar tees off during a recent match at the 3-30 Club in Lowden. (Toby Hollis/North Cedar junior)
By Toby Hollis, North Cedar junior

LOWDEN — The North Cedar girls’ golf team competed at home, at the 3-30 Club, on April 8.

Here are some photos from the match.

