North Cedar baseball and softball photos

CLARENCE — The North Cedar softball team has lost five in a row after starting the season with four straight wins.
The Knights are at Iowa City Regina tonight.
The North Cedar baseball team is 1-5 and also plays at Regina tonight.
MORE Prep Sports ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Her alcohol addiction weighed on Gov. Kim Reynolds’ veto of medical cannabis expansion
- Double homicide suspect Andre Richardson taken into custody in Cedar Rapids
- Grassley warns ‘foreign thieves’ targeting University of Iowa
- Aaron White, Jarrod Uthoff, and the NBA
- Iowa high school girls’ soccer state tournament 2019: Brackets and schedule
- Man who threw boy over Mall of America railing offers no apology, explanation before sentencing