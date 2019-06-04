Prep Sports

North Cedar baseball and softball photos

HS journalism: Softball team is 4-5, baseball 1-5

Alyssa Hefflefinger, an eighth-grader on the North Cedar varsity softball team, takes a cut at the ball during a May 30 loss to Northeast at Lowden Memorial Park. (Toby Hollis/North Cedar junior)
By Toby Hollis. North Cedar junior

CLARENCE — The North Cedar softball team has lost five in a row after starting the season with four straight wins.

The Knights are at Iowa City Regina tonight.

The North Cedar baseball team is 1-5 and also plays at Regina tonight.

