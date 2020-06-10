MVC releases coronavirus prevention guidelines for baseball, softball

The Mississippi Valley Conference released the following COVID-19-related guidelines for the 2020 baseball and softball season Wednesday.

Competition begins Monday.

Admission

Limited capacity to three family members for varsity events, 2-3 for lower level, depending on location. Local and MVC passes are accepted, but must still be on the pass list. Exact change is preferred.

Cedar Falls: $5 per person ($3 for JV and freshman)

Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Cedar Rapids Washington, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Linn-Mar: $5 per person for MVC varsity plus sophomore baseball.

Cedar Rapids Prairie: $5 per person for MVC varsity and sophomore baseball. Otherwise, donations.

Dubuque Hempstead, Dubuque Senior, Waterloo East, Waterloo West: Donations only.

Dubuque Wahlert: $5 per person, varsity only.

Iowa City High, Iowa City Liberty, Iowa City West, Western Dubuque: Donations ($5 per person).

Seating

Fans are encouraged to bring their own chairs, blankets or stand while following social distancing guidelines. Some locations may have limited bleacher seating.

Concessions

Will not be offered due to the guidelines set out by the Department of Education and the Department of Public Health. Please limit to one cooler per family, to be only used by a single family. No alcoholic beverages.

Restrooms

Will be available. In some locations, portable restrooms will be used.

Personal protective equipment

Follow requirements regarding masks posted at each MVC venue. Spectators are encouraged to bring their own hand sanitizer.

Other requests

Accept personal responsibility for following public health guidelines.

Practice safe social distancing (limit group to single households).

Be patient and use common sense.

Do not bring/use sunflower seeds.

Abide by posted signage.

Stay home if you show signs or symptoms or if you have been in contact with someone with a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in the last 14 days.

