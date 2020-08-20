Prep Sports

Mississippi Valley Conference releases fall sports procedures for fans

Masks will be required at all MVC venues, in all sports

The 2018 boys' varsity race at the Mississippi Valley Conference cross country meet. (The Gazette)
The Mississippi Valley Conference has released its procedures for fall-sports spectator attendance.

Admission

Normal admission will be charged at each venue. Exact change is preferred. Some venues may have touchless payment options.

Attendance

Attendance and capacity limitations are determined by each MVC school for each sport, venue and/or event. Spectators are asked to refer to the 2020 Fall Spectator COVID-19 Guidelines for each school available on the conference website.

Note that schools will be finalizing plans over the next few days and uploading them to the conference website. Due to the nature of this pandemic, they could change. Check back frequently.

Concessions

May be offered at some venues based on guidelines set out by the Department of Education and the Department of Public Health.

Restrooms

Will be available.

Personal protective equipment

Masks are required at all MVC venues for all events for fall sports — football, girls’ swimming and diving, volleyball, cross country and boys’ golf.

Spectators are encouraged to bring their own hand sanitizer.

In addition

Spectators are asked to:

• Accept personal responsibility for following public health guidelines.

• Practice safe social distancing (limit group to single households).

• Be patient and use common sense.

• Abide by posted signage.

• Stay home if they show signs or symptoms or if they have been in contact with someone with a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in the last 14 days.

• Spectators not following guidelines may be asked to leave.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

 

