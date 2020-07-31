Mississippi Valley Conference cancels Super meets for this fall

Athletics directors from the 16 Mississippi Valley Conference schools votes Friday to eliminate “Super” meet competitions for the 2020 fall season.

“The large number of participants, coaches and spectators traditionally expected at these events led the ADs to make changes given the COVID-19 environment in our state, counties, and cities at this time,” according to a release Friday.

“Given the guidance from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Department of Public Health, the conference ADs felt that it would be best to eliminate these events for the 2020 fall season in an effort to mitigate and reduce COVID-19 exposure to participants, coaches and spectators.”

The following varsity events have been canceled:

• Boys’ golf Super meet, Pleasant Valley Golf Course, Iowa City, Aug. 13.

• Cross country Super meet, Seminole Valley Cross Country Course, Oct. 8.

• Girls’ diving (Oct. 15) and swimming (Oct. 17) Super meets, Linn-Mar Aquatic Center.

At this time, all other conference contests in these sports, including divisional meets, are on as scheduled.

