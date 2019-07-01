Prep Sports

Mike Manderscheid is the new AD at Marion

He coached boys' basketball for 11 seasons, taking 4 teams to state

Marion’s Mike Manderscheid gives instructions to his team as boys’ basketball coach in 2018. Monday, he was named the athletics director at Marion. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
MARION — When Mike Manderscheid stepped down as boys’ basketball coach in March, he said he simply was "just looking for a change."

What he didn’t know then was that a more expansive role was about to come open in the same school.

Manderscheid was named Monday as the new athletics director at Marion High School. He succeeds Corby Laube, who resigned both his AD position and the girls’ basketball post in May after being placed on administrative leave.

Josh Claypool was named the girls’ basketball coach Friday.

In 11 years as Marion’s boys’ basketball coach, Manderscheid compiled a 153-103 record. The Indians qualified four times for the state tournament during his reign, including back-to-back appearances in 2018 and 2019.

“Mike is known around school and around the (Wamac Conference) and is well-respected,” Marion principal Greg Semler said Monday. “He has an absolutely tireless work ethic. He is a man of principle and high character. He gets along with people and will hold them to a high standard.”

Manderscheid, 48, is from LaMotte and a 1988 graduate of Andrew High School, then the University of Northern Iowa. He began teaching in the Marion district in 1997, coaching in 1999.

He and his wife Kathie are the parents of three former Marion students.

“This is something that has always been on my radar,” he said. “I’m pretty sports-minded, and when the opportunity presented itself, I went with it.

“We already have a solid activities department. I’m happy and excited to work with our coaches, directors and sponsors.”

l Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

