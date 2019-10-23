Mid-Prairie vs. Williamsburg showdown highlights state cross country qualifiers

Their similar-sized schools are 23 miles apart, so the girls’ cross country teams from Mid-Prairie and Williamsburg can’t help but bump into each other regularly.

“We’ve seen them three times already,” Williamsburg Coach Nick Nordheim said. “I like it because it gives us a chance to compare ourselves to the best.”

Mid-Prairie is the defending Class 2A state champion and ranked No. 1. Williamsburg is No. 2. In their first three meetings this season, the Golden Hawks have prevailed by margins of 19, 15 and 10 points.

Chapter 4 is Thursday, a state-qualifying meet at Williamsburg. Barring something bizarre, Chapter 5 will be nine days later.

State qualifiers are Thursday in all four classes. The top three teams and top 15 individuals from each site advance to the state meet, Nov. 2 at Lakeside Golf Course, Fort Dodge.

The latest showdown between the Golden Hawks and the Raiders is one of the area’s top storylines. No. 5 Davis County also was assigned to Williamsburg.

“The state does a good job splitting up the teams so that three or four really good teams are at each (site),” Mid-Prairie Coach Mark Hostetler said. “Our top three just happen to be ranked really high.”

Mid-Prairie is led by defending individual state champion Marie Hostetler, a senior.

“You can count on her being a ‘1’ in scoring, so it’s almost like we’re running five against four,” Nordheim said.

Marie Hostetler is the daughter of Mark Hostetler and younger sister of University of Iowa runner Anna Hostetler. She’ll carve her own path collegiately; she has committed to run at Liberty University.

Sophomore Mitzy Evans (ranked eighth by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches) and senior Abbagail Evans (23rd) give the Golden Hawks two more high-end runners. Williamsburg counters with seniors Grace Schaefer (10th) and Megan Rathjen (11th) and sophomore Ruth Jennings (18th).

Elsewhere Thursday:

• Metro/Iowa City 4A teams were split into four different sites — Jefferson, Kennedy, Washington and City High will compete at Cedar Falls, Prairie and Liberty will be at Marshalltown, Linn-Mar at Pleasant Valley, Iowa City West at Southeast Polk. Xavier and Marion will run at a 3A meet at Independence.

• Top-ranked Tipton, the defending 2A boys’ state champion, will make the haul to West Union for its state qualifier. Class 3A boys’ No. 1 Clear Creek Amana is at Solon.

Thursday's state-qualifying cross country meets

NOTE: Top 3 teams, top 15 individuals from each site advance to the state meet, Sat., Nov. 2, at Lakeside Golf Course, Fort Dodge

CLASS 4A

At Cedar Falls — Ames, Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Cedar Rapids Washington, Dubuque Senior, Iowa City High, Muscatine, Waterloo United, Western Dubuque.

At Marshalltown — Ankeny, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Fort Dodge, Indianola, Iowa City Liberty, Johnston, Marshalltown, Mason City, Newton, Ottumwa.

At Pleasant Hill — Des Moines East, Des Moines Hoover, Des Moines Lincoln, Des Moines North, Des Moines Roosevelt, Iowa City West, Southeast Polk, West Des Moines Dowling, West Des Moines Valley.

At Pleasant Valley — Bettendorf, Burlington, Clinton, Davenport Central, Davenport North, Davenport West, Dubuque Hempstead, Linn-Mar, North Scott, Pleasant Valley.

CLASS 3A

At Independence — Anamosa, Benton Community, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Charles City, Clear Lake, Decorah, Dubuque Wahlert, Hampton-Dumont/CAL, Independence, Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR, Marion, Vinton-Shellsburg, West Delaware.

At Pella — Bondurant-Farrar, Centerville, Clarke, Dallas Center-Grimes, Fairfield, Knoxville, Nevada, Norwalk, Oskaloosa, Pella, South Tama, Winterset.

At Solon — Center Point-Urbana, Clear Creek Amana, Davenport Assumption, DeWitt Central, Fort Madison, Grinnell, Keokuk, Maquoketa, Mount Pleasant, Mount Vernon-Lisbon, Notre Dame/West Burlington, Solon, Washington.

CLASS 2A

At Dike — Clarion CGD, Dike-New Hartford, Eagle Grove, Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Jesup, Monticello, Pocahontas Area, Roland-Story, South Central Calhoun, South Hamilton, South Hardin, Southeast Valley, Springville-Central City, Union Community.

At West Union — Bellevue, Camanche, Crestwood, Dyersville Beckman, Forest City, Garner GHV, New Hampton, North Fayette Valley, Oelwein, Osage, Starmont, Tipton, Waterloo Columbus, Waukon.

At Williamsburg — Cardinal, Central Lee, Colfax-Mingo, Danville-New London, Davis County, Eddyville EBF, Louisa-Muscatine, Mid-Prairie, Monroe PCM, Northeast, Pella Christian, Pleasantville, West Liberty, West Marshall, Williamsburg.

CLASS 1A

At Cedar Falls — Central Springs, Clarksville, Clayton Ridge, Denver, Don Bosco, Dunkerton, East Buchanan, Edgewood-Colesburg, Janesville, Lake Mills, Lansing Kee, MFL MarMac, Nashua-Plainfield, North Butler, North Iowa, North Linn, North Tama, Northwood-Kensett, Postville, Riceville, Rockford, Saint Ansgar, South Winneshiek, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Tripoli, Turkey Valley, Valley Lutheran, Wapsie Valley.

At Iowa City — Alburnett, Bellevue Marquette, Calamus-Wheatland, Cascade, Clinton Prince of Peace, Columbus Community, Durant, Easton Valley, Elkader Central, English Valleys, Fort Madison Holy Trinity, Highland, Hillcrest Academy, HLV, Iowa City Regina, Isaac Newton Christian Academy, Keota, Lone Tree, Maquoketa Valley, Mediapolis, Midland, North Cedar, Pekin, Rivermont Collegiate, Van Buren, WACO, Wapello, Wilton, Winfield-Mount Union.

At Marshalltown — Algona Garrigan, Aplington-Parkersburg, Baxter, Belle Plaine, BGM, Collins-Maxwell, Colo-Nesco, Conrad BCLUW, East Marshall, Garwin GMG, Hudson, Lynnville-Sully, Madrid, Mason City Newman, Melcher-Dallas, Meskwaki, Montezuma, Moravia, Moulton-Udell, North Mahaska, Sigourney, Southeast Warren, Twin Cedars, West Fork, West Hancock, Woodward Academy, Woodward-Granger.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com