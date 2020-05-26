Vote for the best former Iowa high school mascot: Southwest, North Central, Central district finals

District championships in May Mascot Madness continue Tuesday, with the Southwest, North Central and Central titles being determined.

Vote for one school from each of three sections. The three winners advance to the substate level.

Southwest District

Farragut Admirals

• Where were they located? Farragut (population 445) is just south of Highway 2 in eastern Fremont County, 9 miles southwest of Shenandoah.

• What happened to them? Merged with Hamburg in 2010 to become Nishnabotna. The district later split, and the students now attend Sidney or Shenandoah.

• How they advanced: The Admirals were the class of their section, gathering 84 votes (57.9 percent), leaving the Amity AmHawks (32.4 percent) and the Northboro Red Birds (9.7 percent) in their wake.

Grand River Blue Dragons

• Where were they located? Parked at the junction of a pair of county roads in northwest Decatur County, Grand River has a population of 215.

• What happened to them? Consolidated with Kellerton in 1960 to form the Grand Valley district, most of the Grand River students now attend Central Decatur.

• How they advanced: In one of two sectional races decided by a single vote, the Blue Dragons edged the Tingley Nomads by a 45-44 count (35.7 percent to 34.9), with the Gravity Grizzlies (29.3 percent) a close third.

Rathbun Coal Miners

• Where were they located? Rathbun (population 84), in central Appanoose County, stands at the southeast corner of the lake named after it, about 5 miles north of Centerville.

• What happened to them? The year is unclear, but Rathbun was absorbed by Centerville.

• How they advanced: The Coal Miners claimed 75 votes, for 52.8 percent, in the sectional round. They were followed by the Garden Grove Grovers (35.2 percent) and the Millerton Waves (12.0).

North Central District

Boxholm Swedes

• Where were they located? Boxholm is on Highway 169 in northwest Boone County and has a population of 187.

• What happened to them? Consolidated with Pilot Mound in 1958 to form Grand Community, now a part of the Southeast Valley district, which is headquartered in Gowrie.

• How they advanced: The North Central sectionals were a series of landslides, and the Swedes had the biggest margin of victory of them all, grabbing 108 votes for 62.8 percent, outpolling the Fort Dodge Corpus Christi Catholic Celts (22.1 percent) and the Williams Cornhuskers (15.1).

Klemme Shamrocks

• Where were they located? A town of 470, Klemme is in southeast Hancock County, just off Highway 69, between Garner and Belmond.

• What happened to them? Consolidated with Belmond in 1990 to become Belmond-Klemme.

• How they advanced: A big late push vaulted the Shamrocks into the district finals. Klemme earned 160 votes, for 55.4 percent. The Sheffield Claydiggers led early and settled for second with 33.9 percent, followed by the Twin River Valley Thunder (10.7).

Mallard Ducks

• Where were they located? Mallard (population 264) sits on Highway 4 in southern Palo Alto County, equidistant between Emmetsburg and Pocahontas.

• What happened to them? Consolidated with West Bend in 1991. The high school of West Bend-Mallard is in West Bend.

• How they advanced: The Ducks claimed 94 votes, for 45.6 percent, in the first round. They were followed by the Bancroft St. John’s Johnnies (32.5 percent) and the Curlew Waders (21.8).

Central District

Elkhart Echoes

• Where were they located? The population has nearly doubled in the last 30 years at Elkhart and now stands at 852. The town can be accessed from Exit 96 on Interstate 35, just north of Ankeny in northern Polk County.

• What happened to them? Consolidated in 1956 with Alleman and Sheldahl to form North Polk.

• How they advanced: It was the Echoes in a runaway in their sectional, nabbing 78 votes, for 72.2 percent. They easily outdistanced two Des Moines schools — the Tech Engineers (25.0 percent) and the West Blue and Gold (2.8 percent).

Laurel Green Hornets

• Where were they located? Laurel (population 235) lies on Highway 14, 8 miles south of Marshalltown in southern Marshall County.

• What happened to them? Consolidated with Gilman in 1963 to form the SEMCO district, which is now part of East Marshall.

• How they advanced: The Green Hornets had little difficulty in the first round, garnering 71 votes, for 67.6 percent. The NESCO Royal Kings (23.8 percent) and the Fernald Blue Jackets (8.6 percent) followed.

Rudd Rangers

• Where were they located? The nickname also was known as the Ravens. Rudd (population 349) is on Highway 18 in northwest Floyd County, between Mason City and Charles City.

• What happened to them? Absorbed by Rockford in 1958, though the district is officially known as Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock.

• How they advanced: In the closest sectional race in the Central District, the Rangers (50 votes, 44.2 percent) out-tallied the Eldora Training Trainers (34.5 percent) and the Alden Redskins (21.2).

