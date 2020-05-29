Shamrocks, Cattlefeeders, Thunderhawks advance to May Mascot Madness final

The stage is set for the climax of May Mascot Madness.

The three top seeds advanced from Friday’s substate round and advance to Monday’s state-championship competition, which will determine the best nickname of defunct Iowa high schools.

The Klemme Shamrocks continued to build on their momentum and had the highest vote total — 266 — of the substate round, and easily outpolled the Volga City Boatmen (80) and the Ocheyedan Mounders (59).

Top-seeded heading into the substate round, the Everly Cattlefeeders had the highest percentage of votes (68.4 percent), tallying 188 votes to dust the Rathbun Coal Miners (50) and the Laurel Green Hornets (37).

And another midday surge boosted the East Monona Thunderhawks (186) past the Clutier Charging Czechs (139) and the Zwingle Zippers (99) in the most competitive of the three substates.

So it’s the Shamrocks, the Cattlefeeders and the Thunderhawks for state supremacy Monday. Voting is 7 a.m.-3 p.m. at iowaprepsports.com.

