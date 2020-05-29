Prep Sports

Shamrocks, Cattlefeeders, Thunderhawks advance to May Mascot Madness final

Klemme, Everly, East Monona advance from Friday's substates, meet for the championship Monday

The stage is set for the climax of May Mascot Madness.

The three top seeds advanced from Friday’s substate round and advance to Monday’s state-championship competition, which will determine the best nickname of defunct Iowa high schools.

The Klemme Shamrocks continued to build on their momentum and had the highest vote total — 266 — of the substate round, and easily outpolled the Volga City Boatmen (80) and the Ocheyedan Mounders (59).

Top-seeded heading into the substate round, the Everly Cattlefeeders had the highest percentage of votes (68.4 percent), tallying 188 votes to dust the Rathbun Coal Miners (50) and the Laurel Green Hornets (37).

And another midday surge boosted the East Monona Thunderhawks (186) past the Clutier Charging Czechs (139) and the Zwingle Zippers (99) in the most competitive of the three substates.

So it’s the Shamrocks, the Cattlefeeders and the Thunderhawks for state supremacy Monday. Voting is 7 a.m.-3 p.m. at iowaprepsports.com.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

 

MORE Prep Sports ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

In Iowa, high school softball and baseball are more than just games this summer

Iowa football recruiting 2020: Hawkeyes went looking for potential offensive tackles

Vote for the best former Iowa high school mascot: Substate round, May Mascot Madness

Championship reflections: Lisbon's Brad Smith shares stories of past champions

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa churches welcome back worshippers - close to God, but distant from each other

Derek Chauvin, the officer involved in George Floyd's death, is taken into custody

For Iowa pig farmers, life was hard before the coronavirus. Now it's even tougher.

Iowa corn crop planting ahead of schedule

Iowa Workforce Development unveils two new unemployment programs

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.