May Mascot Madness districts conclude; Volga City, Zwingle, Clutier round out the Final Nine

Substates are Friday, will be seeded by vote count and percentage; state championship is Monday

The Final Nine have been determined. The substate brackets are complete.

May Mascot Madness’ district round concluded Wednesday, with the Volga City Boatmen, the Zwingle Zippers and the Clutier Charging Czechs emerging from the Northeast, East Central and Southeast districts.

The substate round is Friday; the three-team state championship is scheduled for Monday.

We will seed the substate round, based on first- and second-round results — both number of votes and percentage of votes.

The Everly Cattlefeeders, recipients of 387 votes and 70.5 percent of the support in the first two rounds, will be the No. 1 seed.

Two other teams are closing fast, though. A Facebook support group has stuffed the ballot box for the Klemme Shamrocks, who grabbed 229 votes in the district round and look like a championship contender. And the East Monona Thunderhawks have been consistently strong, claiming 385 votes in their first two competitions.

Seeded substate assignments will look like this:

No. 1 Everly Cattlefeeders vs. No. 8 Rathbun Coal Miners vs. No. 9 Laurel Green Hornets

No. 2 Klemme Shamrocks vs. No. 6 Ocheyedan Mounders vs. No. 7 Volga City Boatmen

No. 3 East Monona Thunderhawks vs. No. 4 Clutier Charging Czechs vs. No. 5 Zwingle Zippers

May Mascot Madness began as an 81-team field of defunct Iowa high schools with unique nicknames. The pack was carved to 27 schools after the sectional round, then to nine after districts.

May Mascot Madness district results

FAR NORTHWEST

Ocheyedan Mounders 49.66% (73)

Floyd Valley Thunderbirds 26.53% (39)

Quimby Peacocks 23.81% (35)

NEAR NORTHWEST

Everly Cattlefeeders 70.27% (104)

Webb Spiders 26.35% (39)

Sioux Valley Soos 3.38% (5)

WEST CENTRAL

East Monona Thunderhawks 60.14% (175)

Lanesboro Burros 24.05% (70)

Zion Zephyrs 15.81% (46)

SOUTHWEST

Rathbun Coal Miners 56.08% (83)

Farragut Admirals 22.97% (34)

Grand River Blue Dragons 20.95% (31)

NORTH CENTRAL

Klemme Shamrocks 72.47% (229)

Mallard Ducks 19.3% (61)

Boxholm Swedes 8.23% (26)

CENTRAL

Laurel Green Hornets 41.26% (59)

Elkhart Echoes 33.57% (48)

Rudd Rangers 25.17% (36)

NORTHEAST

Volga City Boatmen 44.65% (71)

Rudolphinum Rudohawks 33.96% (54)

Cascade Aquin Tomahawks 21.38% (34)

EAST CENTRAL

Zwingle Zippers 74.1% (103)

Oxford Seabees 17.99% (25)

Muscatine Hayes Catholic Muscateers 7.91% (11)

SOUTHEAST

Clutier Charging Czechs 82.98% (117)

Wyman Welshmen 12.77% (18)

Rose Hill Hill Men 4.25% (6)

 

