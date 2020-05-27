Vote for the best former Iowa high school mascot: Northeast, East Central, Southeast district finals

District championships in May Mascot Madness conclude Wednesday, with the Northeast, East Central and Southeast titles being determined.

Vote for one school from each of three sections. The three winners advance to Friday’s substate level.

[What is May Mascot Madness? Read more and find complete results here]

Northeast District

Cascade Aquin Tomahawks

• Where were they located? Aquin was founded in 1961 by the merger of St. Mary’s and St. Martin in Cascade, as well as Garryowen St. Patrick’s.

• What happened to them? Absorbed by Dyersville Beckman in 1976.

• How they advanced: In the only competitive sectional in the Northeast District, the Tomahawks garnered 67 votes, compared to 54 for the runner-up Loras Academy Gubs (50.8 percent to 40.9). The St. Columbkille Co-Dukes earned 8.3 percent of the vote.

Rudolphinum Rudohawks

• Where were they located? Protivin, which is on the corner of Howard, Chickasaw and Winneshiek counties.

• What happened to them? Absorbed by Cresco Notre Dame in 1968. Notre Dame closed in 1989. Public-school students from Protivin now attend Turkey Valley.

• How they advanced: The Rudohawks ruled their sectional with 62.3 percent of the support, earning 86 votes. The Clermont Commanders picked up 23.9 percent, while the Calmar Cahawks earned 13.8 percent.

Volga City Boatmen

• Where were they located? Now known only as Volga, the town of 196 is along the Volga River in western Clayton County. The school’s other nickname was the Blue Jays.

• What happened to them? Absorbed by Elkader in 1961, now part of Elkader Central.

• How they advanced: It was the Boatmen by a rout, picking up 94 votes (a whopping 74.0 percent). The New Vienna St. Boniface Bonnies snagged 22.0 percent; the New Vienna New Hawks were third with 3.9 percent.

East Central District

Muscatine Hayes Catholic Muscateers

• Where were they located? The fifth-largest Mississippi River town in Iowa, Muscatine has a population of 23,800.

• What happened to them? The Muscateers’ final school year was 1968-69.

• How they advanced: One of two sectional races that was decided by a single vote. The Muscateers edged the DeWitt St. Joseph’s Warbirds by a 57-56 margin (37.7 percent to 37.1). The DeWitt DeHawks garnered the other 25.2 percent of the vote.

Oxford Seabees

• Where were they located? Oxford (population 807) is about 10 miles west of Iowa City, situated between Interstate 80 and Highway 6.

• What happened to them? Combined with Tiffin and Cosgrove in 1963 to become Clear Creek. Now, as Clear Creek Amana, it is one of the fastest growing districts in the state.

• How they advanced: The Seabees won their sectional in comfortable fashion, claiming 83 votes for 56.8 percent. They were followed by the Nichols Little Nicks (38.4 percent) and the Iowa City University High Blue Hawks (4.8 percent)

Zwingle Zippers

• Where were they located? A tiny community of 93 that straddles the Jackson/Dubuque county line, Zwingle is along Highway 61.

• What happened to them? The year is unknown, but absorbed by Maquoketa.

• How they advanced: The Zippers were one of two schools to grab at least three-fourths of the support in the sectional round, grabbing 75.0 percent of the vote, with 117 tallies. The Goose Lake Jets (13.5 percent) and the Mechanicsville Bullets (11.5 percent) were second and third.

Southeast District

Clutier Charging Czechs

• Where were they located? With a population of 205, Clutier resides in east-central Tama County, about 5 miles west of Highway 21.

• What happened to them? Absorbed by Traer in 1961. Became Traer-Clutier, then later North Tama.

• How they advanced: In the biggest landslide of the first round, the Charging Czechs received 98 votes, for 76.0 percent. That was far superior to the Green Mountain Mounties (17.1 percent) and the Tama Tamahawks (7.0 percent).

Rose Hill Hill Men

• Where were they located? A town on Highway 92 in eastern Mahaska County, Rose Hill has a population of 161.

• What happened to them? Absorbed by Oskaloosa, year unknown.

• How they advanced: One of two sectional competitions from this district to go down to the final minute. The Hill Men edged the South English Blue Bombers, 47-44 (38.2 percent to 35.8), with the Hedrick Foxes third with 26.0 percent.

Wyman Welshmen

• Where were they located? An unincorporated town, Wyman is in southwest Louisa County, between Washington, Mount Pleasant and Columbus Junction.

• What happened to them? Absorbed by Winfield, year unknown, and now part of the Winfield-Mount Union district.

• How they advanced: Another nail-biter. The Welshmen outdueled the Fox Valley Trotters, 57-55 (44.9 percent to 43.3). The Salem Seahawks earned 11.8 percent of the support.

