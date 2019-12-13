Max Macho, Mason Turner power Eastern Iowa Swim Federation to Linn-Mar title

MARION — The Eastern Iowa Swim Federation bested the 15 teams at the Linn-Mar Invitational last weekend at the Linn-Mar Aquatic Center.

The EISF boys placed first in points among their peers and the EISF girls finished second. Added together, their total topped all the other teams.

Max Macho, Mason Turner, Colin Millage, Caite Schaffel, Scarlet Martin and Nathan Saputra were multiple winners for the EISF.

Macho captured eight titles — the 50, 100 and 200 freestyle, the 50 and 100 backstroke, the 50 and 100 breaststroke and the 50 butterfly in the 10U boys events.

Turner also claimed eight crowns — the 100 and 200 free, 100 and 200 back, 100 fly, 200 individual medley, and 1000 free mixed and 1650 free mixed in open competition.

Millage starred with titles in the 50, 100 and 200 free, 50 and 100 back and 100 fly in the 12U boys events, along with a second-place showing in the 50 fly. He also won the 1650 free mixed title.

Schaffel took four titles (200 free, 50 and 100 breast and 200 IM) in the 10U girls races.

Martin captured the 100 free and 200 free, 100 back and 100 fly in open competition. Saputra won the 50 and 100 free and 100 IM in boys’ 8U competition.

Schaffel, Tenley Michael, Amelia Thomas and Maija Wickum won the 200 free relay in girls’ 10U competition. Lucy Nunez, Schaffel, Michael and Wickum combined to win the 200 medley relay.

Other winners were Lilly Adams (200 IM, girls’ open), Seif Elshamy (50 fly, boys’ 8U) and Nathan Saputra, Joseph Saputra, Cooper Lorenz and Elshamy in the 100 free relay and 100 medley relay in boys 8U.

Finn Martin won the 50 fly in boys 11-12 competition and Colin Millage, A.J. Miller, Quinn Lorenz and Parker Macho won the 200 free relay in boys 11-12. Millage, Parker Macho, Martin and Miller took the 200 medley relay.

Ryan McCaffrey, Mason Turner, John Cottrell and Mats McGrath won in the 200 free relay in open competition. Turner, Brayden Wyrick, Cottrell and Diggory Dillingham won the 200 open medley relay.

Lilly Anctil, Sophia Mullin, Lydia Lueth, Laynie Adams, Izzy Telisak, Kolby Reese, Taylor Matt and Elizabeth Severson all earned top three finishes in the girls’ 11-12 division. Cooper Lorenz and Joseph Saputra were placewinners in boys’ 8U, Mats McGrath, Carter Kirtz, Brayden Wyrick, John Cottrell, Christian Carleton, Connor Schaffel, Hayden Hakes and Ian McGrath all placed in boys’ open.

CRAG HAS 8 WINNERS AT OWN MEET

HIAWATHA — Carolyn Elliot, in Level 3 bars, was one of eight winners from the Cedar Rapids Association of Gymnastics at its annual Jingle Bell Gymboree last weekend.

Sydney Luckey won the bars and Reagan Furler the all around in Xcel Gold, Jenna Jo Young captured the floor exercise and Libby Condry, Tori Kiley and Elizabeth Eilder all won beam titles in Xcel Silver, and Reyata Ortiz won the floor in Xcel Platinum.

Other placewinners were Liana Thye placed (Level 3), Jules Miskell (Gold), Alivia Foster (Diamond), Emersyn Secora (Diamond), Elisabeth Vanous (Silver), Jayden Umstead (Silver), Jaslyn Parsypo (Silver), Alena Dietz (Silver), Kalli Kirchner (Silver), Lauren Miller (Platinum) and Bethany Young (Platinum).

Elliot also placed in two events at the Flip for Food meet last month.