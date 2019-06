MARION — Matt Thornton will return to lead the Marion High School boys’ and girls’ cross country teams this fall. Thornton is back after a previous 10-year tenure.

Thornton will be assisted by Todd Goodell, who served as head coach at Linn-Mar for 21 seasons, leading two teams to state runner-up finishes.

In other news, Emily Thomsen has resigned as girls’ track and field coach at Cedar Rapids Jefferson after two seasons.

