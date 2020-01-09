Mason Turner, Parker Macho win national swimming awards

Mason Turner and Parker Macho of the Eastern Iowa Swim Federation have won 2019 Swammy Awards as two of the top young swimmers in the country.

Turner tied for national runner-up honors in the boys’ 11-12 division after breaking a national age-group record and establishing himself as the top freestyle swimmer in the U.S. Macho received honorable mention in the boys’ 10U division.

Turner broke the national age-group mark in the 500 freestyle when he swam the event in 4 minutes, 41.26 seconds at the Far Westerns Short Course Championships. He finished 2019 with the top freestyle times in the U.S. in the 200, 400, 500, 800, 1000, 1500 and 1650. Overall, he posted 19 different top-10 times in the country.

Turner now is competing at the 13-14 age level for the EISF.

Macho was one of only three swimmers in the nation to receive honorable mention in the Swammy Awards for his performances in the 10U boys division during the 2018-19 season. He finished No. 1 in the country in the Individual Medley Extreme (IMX) rankings for Short Course Yards and was No. 3 in the IMX rankings for Long Course Yards.

Macho ranked No. 2 in the 200 free, 400 free and 200 individual medley and submitted 11 different top-10 times in the country.

The Swammy Awards are presented by SwimSwam, a national swimming news website.

CLAYTON LEADS KIDS FIRST GYMNASTS

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — McKinley Clayton of Kids First Gymnastics won four golds last month at the Aspire Classic.

Clayton won the vault, beam, floor exercise and all around, and placed second on bars in the Bronze division.

Marina Kellison (beam) in Silver, Bella Richardson (vault) in Gold and Eva Sanchez-Masi (Level 6) also won for Kids First.

Others placewinners were Briella Kittrell in Bronze, Addison Kingery and Anika White in Silver and Briar Hess in Level 6.

MOSER GYMNASTS WIN 13 GOLDS

MARSHALLTOWN — Twenty-seven members of the Moser School of Dance and Gymnastic won titles last month at a USTA Power Tumbling meet here.

Around 350 athletes from 17 different teams competed in the meet,

Moser winners were Ava Nolan, Hannabelle Erickson, Lily Schmitz, Isabella Barrett, Logan Bevans, Tucker Erickson, Ella Digmann, Laura Pierschbacher, Caleb Crane, Rylee Atkinson, Kadee Batterson, Myra Peyton, Hannah Seevell, Delaney Brown, Brynn Bucknell, Madilyn Payne, Ava Seevell, Lainey Payne, Sutton Smith, Colton Wissmiller, Lilly Shaw, Lily Harreld, Canaan Corcoran, Katie Lueck, Lexie Martin, Scarlett Benesh and Ellison Wissmiller.

Runners-up were Melanie Lutgen, Reagan Dolan, Kennedi Bevans, Megan Pierschbacher, Madelyn Troester, Kyle Sadewasser, Lexi Opitz, Natalie Besler, Chloe Smith, Adadlyn Ostrander, Dagny Kuhlman, Griffan Ostrander, Carlee Batterson, Adalyn Fette, Violet Harreld and Rylee Whitakker.

Annie Gulick placed third, along with Reagan Brown, Katelin Ante, Allysa Sadewasser, Keely Recker, Georgia Werger, Destiny Barnhart, Avery Fette, Malin Phelps, Allison Klingman, Kennedi Benesh and Jewel Hemry.

EISF SWIMMERS ENJOY WINTER INVITE

CEDAR RAPIDS — Parker Macho and Lilly Adams won eight events each as 38 members of the Eastern Iowa Swim Federation won 100 titles 2020 Winter Invitational at the Kennedy High School pool last weekend.

Max Macho captured seven titles and Caite Schaffel won six races for EISF. Seif Elshamy, Mason Turner and Carter Kirtz were five-event winners.

Sophia Mullin and Ryan McCaffrey pocketed four titles, and John Cottrell, Elizabeth Severson, Connor Schaffel and Lilly Anctil were three-event winners.

Lauren North, Conner Below, Cooper Lorenz, Jessie Pospisil, Isaac Allsup, Tenley Michael, Lauren Trent, Eve Millage, Joseph Saputra, Brayden Wyrick, Conner Cruise, Maddie Fisher and Quinn Lorenz all captured two events at Kennedy.

Other winners were Laynie Adams, Maddie Fisher, Finn Martin, Dakota Dahlke, Ian Allsup, Peter Wittnebel, Remy Barton, Maija Wickum, Collin Millage, Diggory Dillingham, Hadley Hilbrant and Alex Wittnebel.