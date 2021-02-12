Marion voters about to decide new mascot from 3 finalists

MARION — They’re down to three finalists.

A final ballot has been sent throughout the Marion Independent School District for a new nickname, a successor to “Indians.”

The finalists are Mavericks, Red Storm and Red Wolves.

“We’ve got three unique ones,” said Marion High School athletics director Mike Manderscheid. “This has been a lot of fun.”

All students in grades 3-12 will get a vote, along with all parents and staff in the district. Manderscheid said that information also has been sent to the school’s alumni association.

The deadline for voting is Feb. 20, and a new nickname is likely to be revealed the following week.

Foxes and Ducks were in the list of five semifinalists, but did not make the cut to the final three.

Marion’s board of education voted Oct. 12 to change the school’s nickname. The change was motivated by a letter received from the Sac & Fox Tribe of the Mississippi in Iowa — also known as Meskwaki Nation.

The transition from Indians to The Nickname Yet To Be Named is July 31.

