Make it 4 straight for the Hostetlers, including 3 in a row by Marie

FORT DODGE — The Hostetler family has developed into a girls’ distance-running dynasty, and there’s no guarantee that Saturday was the conclusion.

Mid-Prairie’s Marie Hostetler breezed to her third consecutive Class 2A girls’ individual state cross country championship Saturday afternoon at Lakeside Golf Course.

She collapsed just beyond the finish line after completing her race in 17:58, building a winning margin of 41 seconds.

Emotion? Fatigue?

“No, I just have a bad habit of collapsing,” Hostetler said. “My legs give out on me at the end of the race.”

Hostetler’s 1-spot at the top of the team leaderboard helped elevate the Golden Hawks to their third consecutive team title, by the slimmest of margins. Mid-Prairie scored 61 points, Williamsburg tallied 62.

It was the fifth meeting between the teams this season. The Golden Hawks won the first three meetings, then the Raiders prevailed at regionals last week.

“We didn’t have any wiggle room at all,” Mid-Prairie Coach Mark Hostetler (Marie’s father) said. “At the 2-mile mark, I thought we were getting slaughtered.

“Our No. 5 runner (Sydney Yoder) had to have passed 20 people in the last mile. Ana Fleming had been our sixth, fifth, four runner. Today she was No. 2 for us.”

As the teams posed with their trophies, a Williamsburg mom approached a Mid-Prairie dad.

“Pretty swell competition,” she said.

Back to the Hostetlers. Oldest sister Anna was the 2016 2A champion, and Marie has won the next three titles. Eighth-grader Danielle Hostetler was this year’s middle-school state champion.

“I’m sad this is over,” said Marie, who will run for Liberty University next year. “I’m really going to miss my family and my teammates.”

Emily Staal of Springville-Central City was the runner-up in 18:39. Grace Schaefer led Williamsburg’s bid, finishing fourth.

Tipton repeated as the 2A boys’ champion, edging Des Moines Christian by a 78-82 margin.

Caleb Shumaker was “not happy with my performance,” placing third to River Valley Conference rivals Dylan Darsidan of Camanche and Brady Griebel of Bellevue. “But I’m glad I got to experience this with my team.

“Andrew Olseen, he thought about dropping off the team but stuck with it. Trent Pelzer, he might have a stress fracture and is getting taped up now to join us (on the Lakeside clubhouse deck). To see the seniors go out like this, that makes it worth it.”

Darsidan finished in 16:02.0, Griebel in 16:02.8, Shumaker in 16:11.

Monticello’s boys and girls both finished third. The boys have only two seniors, the girls are all sophomores and freshmen.

STATE CROSS COUNTRY: CLASS 2A

At Fort Dodge (Lakeside Golf Course)

GIRLS RESULTS

Teams — 1. Mid-Prairie 61, 2. Williamsburg 62, 3. Monticello 130, 4. Jesup 169, 5. Guthrie Center ACGC 169, 6. Starmont 179, 7. WC-KP 179, 8. Unity Christian 191, 9. Davis County 196, 10. Cherokee 242, 11. Dike-New Hartford 261, 12. Waukon 262, 13. Tipton 320, 14. Emmetsburg 373, 15. Chariton 391.

Individuals — 1. Marie Hostetler (Mid-Prairie), 17:58; 2. Emily Staal (Springville-Central City), 18:39; 3. Kate Crawford (ACGC), 19:05; 4. Grace Schaefer (Williamsburg), 19:11. 5. Ella Waddle (Panorama), 19:19; 6. Addison Parrott (Danville-New London), 19:20; 7. Kenna Meisgeier (Starmont), 19:20; 8. Emma Althoff (Monticello), 19:22; 9. Amanda Treptow (Jesup), 19:28; 10. Jimena Fierro Perez (West Liberty), 19:39; 11. Natalie O’Connor (Jesup), 19:42; 12. Taylor Kvale (Dike-New Hartford), 19:43; 13. Sarahy Hamman (WC-KP), 19:43; 14. Tylee Sloss (ACGC), 19:44; 15. Ana Fleming (Mid-Prairie), 19:46; 16. Abby Christians (Garner GHV), 19:46; 17. Taylor Winegarden (Williamsburg), 19:49; 18. Mitzi Evans (Mid-Prairie), 19:53; 19. Kylie Tjernagel (Roland-Story), 19:56; 20. Megan Rathjen (Williamsburg), 19:58.

BOYS RESULTS

Teams — 1. Tipton 78, 2. Des Moines Christian 82, 3. Monticello 106, 4. Albia 151, 5. Davis County 174, 6. Danville-New London 183, 7. Williamsburg 186, 8. South Hardin 200, 9. Camanche 237, 10. Grundy Center GCGR 239, 11. Western Christian 253, 12. Okoboji 257, 13. North Fayette Valley 279, 14. GLR-Central Lyon 307, 15. Treynor 307.

Individuals — 1. Dylan Darsidan (Camanche), 16:02; 2. Brady Griebel (Bellevue), 16:02; 3. Caleb Shumaker (Tipton), 16:11; 4. Louden Foster (West Central Valley), 16:25; 5. Cody Smith (Des Moines Christian), 16:28; 6. Tahe Hulstein (Western Christian), 16:34; 7. Lake LeBahn (Union Community), 16:37; 8. Carson Shively (Davis County), 16:40; 9. Quinton Grove (South Hamilton), 16:41; 10. Harrison Aldrichs (Monticello), 16:42; 11. Carter VandeVegte (Sioux Center), 16:42; 12. Andrew Hilgendorf (Northeast), 16:44; 13. Cole Cruise (Monticello), 16:46; 14. Jackson Edens (Tipton), 16:53; 15. Kenny Cronin (Davis County), 16:54; 16. William Gillis (Central Decatur), 16:59; 17. Andrew Olseen (Tipton), 17:01; 18. Carson Houg (Des Moines Christian), 17:07; 19. Daniel Schriever (GLR-Central Lyon), 17:01; 20. Taylor Myers (Estherville ELC), 17:05.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com