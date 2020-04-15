Cedar Rapids radio personality Scott Unash taking over as race director at Hawkeye Downs

CEDAR RAPIDS — Longtime local radio sports personality Scott Unash is leaving KGYM in Cedar Rapids on a full-time basis to become race director at Hawkeye Downs race track.

Unash has been a play-by-play voice for football and prep basketball games for over three decades, beginning his career at KOUR-AM in Independence, then coming to Cedar Rapids to work for KCRG-AM. He coninuted on to KGYM when KCRG was sold to KZIA, Inc.

He also has an hour-long daily show with former Gazette sports editor Mark Dukes called “The Gym Class” that will continue.

Unash also has two decades of experience at Hawkeye Downs as track announcer. He will focus on logistics and operations for weekly race nights, enduro events, private track rentals and new racing/auto-related events, according to a press release.

“I’m looking forward to working with all the racers, fans and the entire racing community in this brand new capacity,” he said. “After working with Hawkeye Downs the last 21 years calling races and working with many great people, I’m looking forward to taking this new step and helping the track continue to grow for the future.”

“Racing has always been paramount to Hawkeye Downs’ identity. The hiring of a full-time race director cements our stance that racing will continue as a cornerstone of our future success.” said Hawkeye Downs Executive Director Jenn Draper. “Scott’s passion for sports and for our community will shine in this role, and we’re excited to have him on board.”

Unash will assume the full-time role on April 27. The racing season kicks off in May, pending social distancing guideline updates from federal, state and local authorities.

The All Iowa Agricultural Association sold Hawkeye Downs was to CellSite Solutions in January for $2.6 million. CellSite Solutions has pledged $200,000 in improvements to the facility.

CellSite Solutions also is planning to move its headquarters to the Hawkeye Downs site.

