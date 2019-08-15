Linn-Mar golfer Dillon Burr repeats as MVC Super Meet champion

Prep Sports

CEDAR RAPIDS — The start of the Iowa high school golf season was twice as nice for Linn-Mar’s Dillon Burr.

For the second straight year, the Lions junior opened with a winning performance.

“It’s definitely cool,” Burr said. “Just to be able to put in the work and then having it pay off for the high school season is nice.

“I had a rough summer for golf. It is coming together now. I’m happy.”

Burr had every right to feel good after repeating as medalist at the Mississippi Valley Conference Super Meet on Thursday at St. Andrews Golf Course. He carded an even-par 70, edging Cedar Rapids Kennedy runner-up Brock Barnhart by one.

The season-opening title serves as a springboard into his junior campaign.

“It’s huge,” Burr said. “You can build momentum from winning the biggest (regular-season) meet of the year. It sets the bar but you know you can do so much better. You can keep playing and keep improving.”

Consistency and course management were key for Burr on the shorter, tree-lined course. Linn-Mar Coach Chris James said Burr benefited from added experience from summer tournaments.

Burr opened with 10 straight pars and suffered just two bogeys.

“He just doesn’t get himself into trouble,” James said. “He’s just so steady.

“He knows his game so well.”

Burr posted two birdies. He was 2-under on the final two par-5 holes, closing with par on the par-4 17th.

“It’s really about shot placement,” Burr said. “You have to hit short shots.”

Like Burr, Cedar Falls also defended its Super Meet title. The Tigers shot 300, topping runner-up Cedar Rapids Washington by five strokes. Linn-Mar was third with 309. Cedar Rapids Kennedy and host Cedar Rapids Xavier rounded out the top five.

The Warriors were led by junior Kyle Neighbors, who was fourth with 72. Neighbors had two birdies through his first three holes and added a third on the par-4 No. 9. He left an approach right of the green and slightly beyond the flag. He drained the chip and drained the chip from about six feet off the green.

Washington’s Whit Haefner and Nile Petersen shot 76 apiece, placing seventh and ninth, respectively. Haefner scored consecutive birdies on the fourth and fifth holes. Freshman Ben Blockinger added 81 for the Warriors.

“I’m thrilled,” Washington Coach Dennis Goettel said. “I thought our top three would be pretty good and they all really came through today.”

The MVC Super Meet is the first of three rounds that determine all-division honors. The second round and first divisional meets are Monday, Sept. 16. The Valley Division will be at Jones Park. The Mississippi Division will compete at Thunder Hills Golf and Country Club in Peosta.

