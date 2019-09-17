Liberty seniors show what it takes to be all-state

NORTH LIBERTY — Over the summer, Liberty High School had some of its first all state athletes.

Seniors Nolan Frey and Brylee Klosterman made the 2019 baseball and softball all-state teams, respectively. Klosterman was named to the Class 4A first team, Frey was the Class 4A second team.

“I love the game of baseball and it’s really fun to go out and compete at a high level and get recognized,” Frey said.

Frey is a pitcher and outfielder for the Liberty. In 2019, he had a team-leading batting average of .431 and also led the team with 62 hits. He also threw a team-high of 49 innings on the mound and finished with a 3.86 ERA.

Frey is a diverse and hardworking player, making a good impression on his coaches.

“He works hard and he does everything we ask him to do both on the mound and out in the outfield,” said Coach Tom Cronk.

Frey has played baseball since he was 5 and, unsurprisingly, baseball season is his favorite time year.

“It’s awesome that we play in the summer because we don’t have to worry about school,” he said. “You just hang out with the guys all day.”

The baseball season may be a long way off, but the Lightning already are looking at making a postseason run. They made the substate semifinal last summer before coming up short to West Des Moines Valley, 7-5.

“Our ultimate goal is to get to the state tournament and win a state title,” Cronk said.

Liberty is now officially part of the Mississippi Valley Conference, a 16-school conference that “takes pride in our emphasis on excellence both on and off the field,” according to the MVC website.

Liberty finished last season at 23-18 and was 16-14 in its first full season in the MVC.

Frey wants to leave a baseball legacy at Liberty, something the team is proud of. He also just wants to have fun this upcoming season since it will probably be the last with this group of seniors.

Frey is looking forward to going to college and playing baseball. Cronk said he sees Frey playing baseball at a Division II college, but with his work ethic the sky is the limit.

Klosterman is one of the best softball outfielders in the state, according to Coach Jeff Kelly. She finished third in Class 4A with 68 hits.

“I just want to be a leader for the younger girls and show them that they can also achieve goals like this,” Klosterman said.

The upcoming 2020 season will be a big one for Liberty.

“We’re setting our goals high and that’s what we’re shooting for,” Kelly said.

The Lightning made the regional final last summer and are looking to make it to the state tournament in Fort Dodge in 2020.

“I want to continue improving as a team and to keep having fun,” Klosterman said. “I also want to go out with a bang and make it to state this season.”

