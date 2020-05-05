Prep Sports

With Iowa high school summer sports in limbo, #LetThemPlay social-media group gaining traction

More than 7,500 in a group hoping high school baseball and softball happens in Iowa this summer

An umpire brushes off home plate at a 4A regional baseball final with Cedar Rapids Prairie and Iowa City West at West Hi
An umpire brushes off home plate at a 4A regional baseball final with Cedar Rapids Prairie and Iowa City West at West High School in Iowa City on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
/

CEDAR RAPIDS — Darren Lewis knows his voice is minimal. And he isn’t looking for a political debate.

“I just wanted to spread some hope and some positivity,” he said. “I thought, ‘What the heck? Let’s make a (Facebook) group.’”

That group, called #LetThemPlay, is hoping that there is a high school baseball and softball season in Iowa. That group, which started Saturday, now consists of more than 7,500 members.

“Our main hope is that they don’t rush to cancel the season too soon,” Lewis said.

Lewis is co-owner of D-BAT, a baseball/softball facility in Marion, which he hopes to reopen May 15.

His father is John Lewis, former baseball coach at Kirkwood Community college. Darren has kids of his own, at the college, high school and youth level.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union canceled spring sports, and summer sports are suspended until at least June 1.

The first day of practice for baseball and softball was supposed to be Monday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

In a virtual forum Monday, Gov. Kim Reynolds said that it’s possible that Iowa high-schoolers will be able to participate in summer activities.

“That’s an encouraging thing,” Lewis said.

Even if the governor allows schools to resume activities, and even if the IHSAA and IGHSAU get summer sports going in June, some folks — maybe many — will think it’s too soon.

“At some point, somebody’s going to have to make a decision,” Lewis said. “If people are uncomfortable with their kid playing, I get it. If they pull their kid out, I get it.”

But ...

“If we have to sit in bag chairs, 40 feet apart, I’ll do it,” he said.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

Linder

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Prep Sports ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Fran McCaffery's new challenge: Recruiting preps you don't know quite so well

The Gazette's 2020 preseason Super 10 softball rankings

Solon turns to Lucas Stanton to lead its football program

As Anamosa's Maggie McQuillen shows daily improvement, virtual race draws hundreds

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa sees deadliest day yet from coronavirus

Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Tuesday, May 5

Her sister was shot and killed last week in Cedar Rapids. Now Victoria McDaniel is calling attention to domestic violence

Cottage Grove is the fifth Linn County facility with coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 5:

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.