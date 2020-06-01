MAY MASCOT MADNESS

Klemme Shamrocks run away with May Mascot Madness title

Facebook presence allows former Hancock County school to outdraw the East Monona Thunderhawks and the Everly Cattlefeeders

MAY MASCOT MADNESS ARTICLES

03:43PM | Mon, June 01, 2020

Klemme Shamrocks run away with May Mascot Madness title

07:00AM | Mon, June 01, 2020

Vote for the best former Iowa high school mascot: State championship r ...

07:00AM | Fri, May 29, 2020

Vote for the best former Iowa high school mascot: Substate round, May ...

04:30PM | Wed, May 27, 2020

May Mascot Madness districts conclude; Volga City, Zwingle, Clutier ro ...
View More MAY MASCOT MADNESS Articles

Supporters of the Klemme Shamrocks mobilized early in the championship round of May Mascot Madness on Monday, sending their former school to a state championship.

“As you can see, we’ve rallied our troops to vote,” 1976 Klemme graduate Jane McClure said in an email during an earlier round, alluding to her alma mater’s intergenerational Facebook group.

“We didn’t win much during my high school days, so we’ve having fun.”

Klemme had 165 votes by 8 a.m. Monday, and maintained the momentum the rest of the day.

In by far the heaviest voting of the event (3,471 ballots were cast), the Shamrocks finished with 1,612 votes, for 46.4 percent of the vote. The East Monona Thunderhawks were second with 1,378 votes, followed by the Everly Cattlefeeders (481).

A town of 470, Klemme is in southeast Hancock County, just off Highway 69, between Garner and Belmond. Klemme High School consolidated with Belmond in 1990 to become Belmond-Klemme.

May Mascot Madness opened three weeks ago with 81 defunct Iowa high schools, with the aim of determining the best nickname of schools that no longer exist.

The Shamrocks picked up more momentum in each round, collecting 160 votes in their sectional competition, 229 in the district round, 266 in the substate. By then, they had emerged as a clear favorite to win it all.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

MAY MASCOT MADNESS ARTICLES

03:43PM | Mon, June 01, 2020

Klemme Shamrocks run away with May Mascot Madness title

07:00AM | Mon, June 01, 2020

Vote for the best former Iowa high school mascot: State championship r ...

07:00AM | Fri, May 29, 2020

Vote for the best former Iowa high school mascot: Substate round, May ...
View More MAY MASCOT MADNESS Articles

MORE MAY MASCOT MADNESS ARTICLES ...

Vote for the best former Iowa high school mascot: State championship round, May Mascot Madness

Vote for the best former Iowa high school mascot: Substate round, May Mascot Madness

May Mascot Madness districts conclude; Volga City, Zwingle, Clutier round out the Final Nine

Vote for the best former Iowa high school mascot: Northeast, East Central, Southeast district finals

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Coralville crowd turns violent early Monday

2 dead, officer ambushed as Davenport protests turn violent

Iowa coronavirus data trending down

Live at 2 p.m.: Gov. Reynolds holds news conference after violent protests across Iowa

1 dead, 3 injured in Hiawatha shooting

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.