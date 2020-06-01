Klemme Shamrocks run away with May Mascot Madness title

Supporters of the Klemme Shamrocks mobilized early in the championship round of May Mascot Madness on Monday, sending their former school to a state championship.

“As you can see, we’ve rallied our troops to vote,” 1976 Klemme graduate Jane McClure said in an email during an earlier round, alluding to her alma mater’s intergenerational Facebook group.

“We didn’t win much during my high school days, so we’ve having fun.”

Klemme had 165 votes by 8 a.m. Monday, and maintained the momentum the rest of the day.

In by far the heaviest voting of the event (3,471 ballots were cast), the Shamrocks finished with 1,612 votes, for 46.4 percent of the vote. The East Monona Thunderhawks were second with 1,378 votes, followed by the Everly Cattlefeeders (481).

A town of 470, Klemme is in southeast Hancock County, just off Highway 69, between Garner and Belmond. Klemme High School consolidated with Belmond in 1990 to become Belmond-Klemme.

May Mascot Madness opened three weeks ago with 81 defunct Iowa high schools, with the aim of determining the best nickname of schools that no longer exist.

The Shamrocks picked up more momentum in each round, collecting 160 votes in their sectional competition, 229 in the district round, 266 in the substate. By then, they had emerged as a clear favorite to win it all.

