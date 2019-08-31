Cedar Rapids Kennedy runner Jacob Green has regained his health, rediscovered his stride

CEDAR RAPIDS — The last time Jacob Green faced an important interscholastic race, he was racked with pneumonia.

That was during the stretch run of the track season last spring, and it kept him from being a factor at the state meet. It was a major bummer at the time, maybe a blessing in the long run.

“It was definitely for the best,” he said. “It taught me not to take anything for granted.”

Green recovered from the illness during the summer, and feeling “the best I’ve felt in a long time,” captured individual honors in the boys’ race at the Prairie Invitational cross country meet Saturday morning on the College Community Schools campus.

A senior at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Green broke free from Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Jack Pendergast at about 2,800 meters and built a 16-second cushion, winning in 16:09.

“I just wanted to post a good time,” Green said. “And if winning was going to happen, it was going to happen.”

It happened.

Saturday’s conditions were far different from last year, when the meet was called short after the varsity races due to heat and humidity. The temperature was a cool 65 degrees at race time.

Green led a Metro parade in the boys’ race. Pendergast edged Linn-Mar’s Dylan Dolezal at the finish line for second place; both were clocked at 16:25.

“It was on and off, back and forth down the stretch,” said Pendergast, who led Prairie to the boys’ team title with 58 points, 11 better than Cedar Falls. “I remembered that my timing chip was on my left foot, so I made sure to kick my left foot forward as much as I could at the end.”

Cedar Rapids Washington’s Lewis Kleman was fifth.

The girls’ race featured a pair of defending state champions in Mid-Prairie’s Marie Hostetler (Class 2A) and Linn-Mar’s Micah Poellet (4A). Hostetler took the lead about a mile into the race and won in 18:20. Poellet finished 14 seconds later.

“I feel like I raced well, but I was hoping to go under 18 minutes today,” Hostetler said. “Micah usually goes out fast, so I just tried to stick with her for the first mile.

“It’s fun racing against the big-school girls. Sometimes that competition is better than the state meet. And it’s good for our younger girls.”

Hostetler’s older sister, Anna, is a runner at the University of Iowa, and Marie will take an official visit there soon. She already has visited Iowa State and Liberty.

Mid-Prairie was second to Waukee in the girls’ team race. Waukee’s top three runners went 4-5-6, and the Warriors compiled 69 points. Mid-Prairie tallied 91, Linn-Mar 97.

Linn-Mar’s Chloe Skidmore was third in 19:59.

Prairie Invitational: Girls results

Teams — 1. Waukee 69, 2. Mid-Prairie 91, 3. Linn-Mar 97, 4. C.R. Prairie 133, 5. Western Dubuque 173, 6. Cedar Falls 210, 7. Solon 226, 8. Monticello 261, 9. Marion 274, 10. Mount Vernon-Lisbon 277, 11. Mason City 308, 12. Davenport Assumption 329, 13. C.R. Kennedy 332, 14. C.R. Washington 336, 15. C.R. Xavier 395, 16. Davenport West 411, 17. Muscatine 413, 18. Clear Creek Amana 438, 19. Fort Madison 488, 20. Anamosa 547, 21. Maquoketa 616.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Local Garage Sales! Map your route or post your own. Garage sales are fun! Search Now

Individuals — 1. Marie Hostetler (M-Pr), 18:20; 2. Micah Poellet (LM), 18:34; 3. Chloe Skidmore (LM), 19:59; 4. Peyton Kelderman (Waukee), 20:07; 5. Sydney Schaffer (Waukee), 20:14; 6. Isabelle Schaffer (Waukee), 20:26; 7. Laurdyn Meyer (CRP), 20:30; 8. Lauren Klein (WDbq), 20:31; 9. Sarah Murphy (LM), 20:36; 10. Mary Cline (CRW), 20:36.

Linn-Mar — 2. Poellet, 3. Skidmore, 9. Murphy, 24. Lilly Geelan, 21:20; 66. Jamison Feldman, 22:56.

C.R. Prairie — 7. Meyer, 15. Carli Reittinger, 21:04; 19. Kendall White, 21:08; 48. Hailey Cooper, 22:21 53. Riley Coulter, 22:33.

Marion — 22. Peyton Steffen, 21:19; 30. Corrina Dittmer, 21:45; 76. Hannah Brase, 23:09; 81. Rebeckah Regennitter, 23:21; 86. Noelle Regennitter, 23:29.

C.R. Kennedy — 17. Lauren Gray, 21:04; 68. Bethany Smeed, 23:00; 88. Sarah Grams, 23:32; 94. Erica Schulte, 23:38; 98. Kayleigh Duncan, 23:45.

C.R. Washington — 10. Cline, 73. Maggie Gorman, 23:06; 79. Sydney Mitvalsky, 23:17; 92. Sage Slessor, 23:36; 118. Jojo Jayes, 24:19.

C.R. Xavier — 13. Hannah Denman, 20:54; 56. Lizzy Schmitt, 22:38; 80. Megan Meyer, 23:20; 152. Rilee Lansing, 25:52; 157. Cate Tucker, 26:19.

Prairie Invitational: Boys results

Teams — 1. C.R. Prairie 58, 2. Cedar Falls 69, 3. Iowa City West 140, 4. Western Dubuque 145, 5. Waukee 161, 6. Linn-Mar 179, 7. C.R. Kennedy 182, 8. Clear Creek Amana 188, 9. Marion 212, 10. C.R. Washington 279, 11. Muscatine 331, 12. Mount Vernon-Lisbon 378, 13. Monticello 387, 14. Mid-Prairie 428, 15. Mason City 442, 16. Solon 459, 17. Davenport Assumption 470, 18. C.R. Xavier 487, 19. Davenport West 512, 20. Fort Madison 566, 21. Cascade 590, 22. Anamosa 631.

Individuals — 1. Jacob Green (CRK), 16:09; 2. Jack Pendergast (CRP), 16:25; 3. Dylan Dolezal (LM), 16:25; 4. Kyle Ruby (Waukee), 16:49; 5. Lewis Kleman (CRW), 16:54; 6. Brayden Burnett (CF), 17:01; 7. Brandon Barker (CCA), 17:03; 8. Hunter Kalous (CRP), 17:03; 9. Eli Smith (CF), 17:12; 10. Alex McKane (ICW), 17:11.

C.R. Prairie — 2. Pendergast, 8. Kalous, 13. Andrew Bickford, 17:19; 17. Carlo Dannenfelser, 17:30; 18. McKade Adams, 17:35.

Iowa City West — 10. McKane, 12. Ken Wilbur, 17:17; 16. Nicolo Schianchi, 17:25; 49. Mohan Kumar, 18:01; 58. Alex Wang, 18:11.

Linn-Mar — 3. Dolezel, 20. Tryton Harper, 17:37; 48. Cadin Evans, 17:58; 53. Miles Matson, 18:06; 63. Hayden Kuhn, 18:14.

C.R. Kennedy — 1. Green, 24. Lucas Middlekauff, 17:46; 31. Kayde Bowers, 17:48; 41. Levi Sullivan, 17:56; 92. Dylan Sines, 18:57.

Marion — 29. Shane Erb, 17:47; 36. Jedidiah Osgood, 17:51; 38. Jakob Regennitter, 17:53; 55. Gaven Hiler, 18:07; 60. Tanner Shindelar, 18:12.

C.R. Washington — 5. Kleman, 37. Ethan Stout, 17:52; 65. Max Locher, 18:17; 76. Lukas Engledow, 18:33; 121. Cooper Chindlund, 19:27.

C.R. Xavier — 23. Jake Renning, 17:43; 105. Bryor Hansel, 19:13; 126. Randall Kinner, 19:32; 148. Collin Musick, 20:09; 156. John Trotta, 20:24.

