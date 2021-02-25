Kennedy makes bowling history, finishes sixth at state tournament

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Kennedy High School boys’ bowling team made school history on Feb. 18 when it qualified for the state tournament.

The Cougars finished sixth in the Class 3A meet on Tuesday.

“We went in there knowing we had a really good chance at getting the (state qualifier) banner,” sophomore Lucas Dolphin said after the district meet.

At the qualifier in Muscatine, Kennedy finished in second place. Sophomore Jaxon Robinson led the team with a game total of 473, earning him an individual seat in the state competition. Junior Carson Musil was not far behind with a total of 455.

Kennedy’s final combined score at districts was 2,109.

At state, Dolphin finished fourth with a total of 459. Dakota Harris shot 434.

“(I’m a) little nervous just because I’ve never been to a state competition before, but also confident knowing who I have with me,” Dolphin said before state.