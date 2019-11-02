Kee's Haley Meyer gets the best of her UIC rivals on the biggest stage

FORT DODGE — This Upper Iowa Conference trio has chased each other over Northeast Iowa cross country courses for the past two months.

And they’re just getting started.

Lansing Kee’s Haley Meyer will take bragging rights into the offseason. The sophomore earned Class 1A girls’ runner-up honors at the state meet Saturday afternoon at Lakeside Golf Course.

“I never thought I would finish second,” Meyer said. “I was just hoping for something in the top 10. This is awesome.

“I just went out and ran.”

Meyer finished in 18:51, six seconds behind champion Peyton Pogge of Tri-Center.

She was followed by conference rivals Jalyssa Blazek of Turkey Valley (third) and Billie Wagner of South Winneshiek (fifth).

Blazek, like Meyer, is a sophomore. Wagner is a freshman.

“Normally it was Billie in first, and Jalyssa and I were behind her,” Meyer said.

That was the order at the regional meet last week, then Meyer swung it her way Saturday.

Pogge and Aplington-Parkersburg’s Sophia Jungling led for the first part of the race, then Pogge pulled away and the UIC trio chased Jungling. Meyer and Blazek caught her.

Logan-Magnolia earned its second straight 1A girls’ title, scoring 112 points. Hudson was second with 133, followed by Avoca AHSTW. Iowa City Regina was fifth, Kee sixth.

Madrid repeated as 1A boys champions with 74 points, then it was Nodaway Valley (107) and Calamus-Wheatand (118). Maquoketa Valley was fifth.

Joshua Baudler of Nodaway Valley earned top individual honors, finishing in 16:11. Noah Jorgenson of Sidney was next in 16:25.

STATE CROSS COUNTRY: CLASS 1A

At Fort Dodge (Lakeside Golf Course)

GIRLS RESULTS

Teams — 1. Logan-Magnolia 112, 2. Hudson 133, 3. Avoca AHSTW 142, 4. Aplington-Parkersburg 146, 5. Iowa City Regina 150, 6. Lansing Kee 164, 7. Denver 183, 8. Nodaway Valley 198, 9. Pekin 211, 10. Van Meter 215, 11. Manson-NW Webster 233, 12. Madrid 241, 13. Sumner-Fredericksburg 270, 14. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 277, 15. Clinton Prince of Peace 289.

Individuals — 1. Peyton Pogge (Tri-Center), 18:45; 2. Haley Meyer (Kee), 18:51; 3. Jalyssa Blazek (Turkey Valley), 18:54; 4. Sophia Jungling (Aplington-Parkersburg), 18:54; 5. Billie Wagner (South Winneshiek), 19:02; 6. Grace Beck (Denver), 19:39; 7. Rylee Dunkin (Twin Cedars), 19:43; 8. Ryann Portch (AHSTW), 19:47; 9. Maddie Moline (Manson-NW Webster), 19:48; 10. Greenlee Smock (Lynnville-Sully), 19:49; 11. Hunter Jones (North Cedar), 19:50; 12. Annalee Bartels (Iowa City Regina), 19:50; 13. Taylor Sporrer (Logan-Magnolia), 19:52; 14. Sophia Broers (Nodaway Valley), 19:56; 15. Kylie Morrison (Logan-Magnolia), 20:01; 16. Lily Dixon (Earlham), 20:03; 17. Violet Lapke (Logan-Magnolia), 20:08; 18. Katlyn Wiese (Ridge View), 20:09; 19. Grace Slater (Audubon), 20:11; 20. Chloe Falkena (AHSTW), 20:12.

BOYS RESULTS

Teams — 1. Madrid 74, 2. Nodaway Valley 107, 3. Calamus-Wheatland 118, 4. Earlham 119, 5. Maquoketa Valley 209, 6. Denver 211, 7. Council Bluffs St. Albert 215, 8. South Winneshiek 223, 9. West Fork 223, 10. Pekin 227, 11. Tri-Center 232, 12. Ogden 247, 13. Le Mars Gehlen 254, 14. Mason City Newman 260, 15. Saint Ansgar 303.

Individuals — 1. Joshua Baudler (Nodaway Valley), 16:11; 2. Noah Jorgenson (Sidney), 16:25; 3. Jason Renze (Madrid), 16:28; 4. Bennett Heisterkamp (Council Bluffs St. Albert), 16:33; 5. Randy Jimenez (Southeast Warren), 16:37; 6. Brady Millikin (Pekin), 16:39; 7. Jayden Dickson (Earlham), 16:39; 8. Garrett Buxton (Ogden), 16:40; 9. Will Roder (Le Mars Gehlen), 16:40; 10. Chase Knoche (Calamus-Wheatland), 16:41; 11. Sam Hansen (Hudson), 16:42; 12. Aiden Housman (Wapello), 16:44; 13. Colten Glosser (Pekin), 16:47; 14. Zach Hein (Wilton), 16:48; 15. Zach Dixon (Earlham), 16:49; 16. Clay Pehl (Madrid), 16:54; 17. Brett McGee (Tri-Center), 17:04; 18. Rory McDermott (Madrid), 17:07; 19. Gabe Soda (Madrid), 17:07; 20. Magnus Sands (Calamus-Wheatland), 17:09.

