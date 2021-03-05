Kaia Lokasari wins 4 events for Twisters Gymnatiscs at Winter Wonderland meet

Kaia Lokasari of Twisters Gymnastics won four events at the Winter Wonderland in Coralville last month, helping her Xcel Bronze team to a first-place finish.

Lokasari won the vault, bars, floor exercise and all around.

Leah Janutka won three events in Xcel Silver, capturing the vault, beam and all around, and Izzie McDonald won three gold (vault, beam, all around) in Gold, helping their teams to third-place finishes.

Other Bronze from Twisters were Everly Zimmerman (bars), Maddie Shebek (vault), Natalie Gilmore (beam), Erica Marek (vault) and Amelia Archibald (floor). Mia Dorman, Tierney Kline, Poppy Brueck, Kyla Schilling, Emersyn Courtney, Lydia Pump, AriaJolie McGrath and Alyse McDermott were top three finishers.

Ella Whitlow won the vault and beam in Xcel Silver, and Cora Harvey (vault), Harper Einck (vault), Kendal Cushman (vault) and Ellie Schrader (beam) also won gold. Silver placewinners were Rylie Bartlett, Ava Shannon, Reese Wendling, Lilli Bailey, Harper Hempstead, Novalee Johnson, Myla Loveless, Brooklyn Davis and Olivia Brecht.

Anna Schlesinger (beam), Carlee Schultz (beam) and Regan Bahl (bars) won gold in Xcel Gold, and Addison Kingery, Thea Eid, Riley Schaldecker, Sydney Luckey, Lynnae Bronson, Sarah Beatty, Ava Gladden, Gina Jones, Claire McGee and Olivia Brendes all placed.

Twisters’ Xcel Platinum team finished second behind winners Mackenzie Staub (floor), Jayme Brown (vault), Brianna Pierce (floor) and Sadie Reuter (vault). Elli Frame, Maggie Wauters, Kayla Gilmore, Evalee Netz, Tori Sletteland, Meghan Humphrey and Gia Cole were placewinners.

Natalie Osterberg and Josephine McRoberts earned top-three finishes to help the Diamond team to a runner-up finish.

Twisters’ Callie Kline (beam) won Level 4 gold, JuJu Gielau (vault) won in Level 5, Delaney Quinn (beam) in Level 6, Amalisa Harris (floor) in Level 7 and Reese Wilson won the beam to help the Level 10 team to a title.

Placewinners were Ava Manthe, Brynn Murray and Kaylee Carr in Level 4; Aubrey Langton in Level 5; Reese Fleming and Whitney Fischer in Level 6; Rowan Murray in Level 7; Audrey Beatty and Ashley Meyers in Level 8; Autumn Poston in Level 9; and Adeline Snyder and Bailey Libby in Level 10.

WILLIAMS POWERS SOMERSAULTS

Hanna Williams of Somersaults Gymnastics won three events at the Dream of Spring meet hosted by GK Gymnastics last month in Storm Lake.

Williams won the vault, beam and all-around in Xcel Bronze, and teammate Helen Engel won the bars. Emma Bunge, Tenley Murphy and Emma Lammers earned top three finishes.

Xcel Silver placewinners were Avery Walter, Victory Dursky, Carleyre Smith and Taylor Valenta. Sophia Lyon placed in gold, along with Audra Peterson, Elly Pfab, Ella Deiters, Lauren Hunt and Sarah Kwilose. Bailey Davis placed in Diamond.