IHSAA, IGHSAU revise Iowa high school spring sports schedule

All spring state meets are moved into June

The Class 3A girls' 400-meter relay at the 2019 state track and field meet.
The Class 3A girls’ 400-meter relay at the 2019 state track and field meet. The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and the Iowa High School Athletis Associaton moved the 2020 meet to June 4-6. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Mon, April 06, 2020

12:23PM | Mon, April 06, 2020

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds expands business closures

11:27AM | Mon, April 06, 2020

Longtime teacher, coach at Iowa City Regina dies of coronavirus

10:37AM | Mon, April 06, 2020

Blood Center seeks former coronavirus patients for new therapy
The Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have redrawn the spring high school sports schedule, with hopes of resuming practice May 1 for track and field, golf, tennis and soccer.

The new calendar, with all dates subject to change:

Boys' and girls' track and field

First competition: May 4

State-qualifying meets: May 28

State meet: June 4-6

 

Boys' golf

First competition: May 4

Postseason meets: May 29, June 5

State meet: June 11-12

 

Girls' golf

First competition: May 4

Postseason meets: May 26, June 1

State meet: June 8-9

 

Boys' tennis (team)

First competition: May 4

Postseason tournament: May 23, May 30

State tournament: June 9

 

Girls' tennis (team)

First competition: May 4

Postseason tournament: May 23, May 30, June 1

State tournament: June 1-2, June 13

 

Boys' tennis (singles/doubles)

First competition: May 4

Postseason tournament: May 20

State tournament: June 5-6

 

Girls' tennis (singles/doubles)

First competition: May 4

Postseason tournament: May 27

State tournament: June 10-11

 

Boys' soccer

First competition: May 8

Substate tournament: June 8, June 10, June 12

State tournament: June 15, June 17, June 19

 

Girls' soccer

First competition: May 8

Regional tournament: June 4, June 5, June 9, June 11

State tournament: June 16, June 18, June 20 

08:18AM | Mon, April 06, 2020

Iowa Workforce Development outlines CARES Act details

07:57AM | Mon, April 06, 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 6: Iowa City Senior Center ...

07:30AM | Mon, April 06, 2020

Census response rate in Iowa nearing 50 percent, U.S. response at 42 p ...
