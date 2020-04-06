IHSAA, IGHSAU revise Iowa high school spring sports schedule

The Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have redrawn the spring high school sports schedule, with hopes of resuming practice May 1 for track and field, golf, tennis and soccer.
The new calendar, with all dates subject to change:
Boys' and girls' track and field
First competition: May 4
State-qualifying meets: May 28
State meet: June 4-6
Boys' golf
First competition: May 4
Postseason meets: May 29, June 5
State meet: June 11-12
Girls' golf
First competition: May 4
Postseason meets: May 26, June 1
State meet: June 8-9
Boys' tennis (team)
First competition: May 4
Postseason tournament: May 23, May 30
State tournament: June 9
Girls' tennis (team)
First competition: May 4
Postseason tournament: May 23, May 30, June 1
State tournament: June 1-2, June 13
Boys' tennis (singles/doubles)
First competition: May 4
Postseason tournament: May 20
State tournament: June 5-6
Girls' tennis (singles/doubles)
First competition: May 4
Postseason tournament: May 27
State tournament: June 10-11
Boys' soccer
First competition: May 8
Substate tournament: June 8, June 10, June 12
State tournament: June 15, June 17, June 19
Girls' soccer
First competition: May 8
Regional tournament: June 4, June 5, June 9, June 11
State tournament: June 16, June 18, June 20
