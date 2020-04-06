IHSAA, IGHSAU revise Iowa high school spring sports schedule

The Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have redrawn the spring high school sports schedule, with hopes of resuming practice May 1 for track and field, golf, tennis and soccer.

The new calendar, with all dates subject to change:

Boys' and girls' track and field

First competition: May 4

State-qualifying meets: May 28

State meet: June 4-6

Boys' golf

First competition: May 4

Postseason meets: May 29, June 5

State meet: June 11-12

Girls' golf

First competition: May 4

Postseason meets: May 26, June 1

State meet: June 8-9

Boys' tennis (team)

First competition: May 4

Postseason tournament: May 23, May 30

State tournament: June 9

Girls' tennis (team)

First competition: May 4

Postseason tournament: May 23, May 30, June 1

State tournament: June 1-2, June 13

Boys' tennis (singles/doubles)

First competition: May 4

Postseason tournament: May 20

State tournament: June 5-6

Girls' tennis (singles/doubles)

First competition: May 4

Postseason tournament: May 27

State tournament: June 10-11

Boys' soccer

First competition: May 8

Substate tournament: June 8, June 10, June 12

State tournament: June 15, June 17, June 19

Girls' soccer

First competition: May 8

Regional tournament: June 4, June 5, June 9, June 11

State tournament: June 16, June 18, June 20