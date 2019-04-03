2019 girls' golf: Individuals and teams to watch

INDIVIDUALS TO WATCH

Ellie Braksiek, C.R. Xavier, jr., Placed fifth at the Class 4A state meet, first-team Iowa High School Golf Coaches Association all-state, all-Metro and all-Mississippi Valley Conference, 2018 Pribyl medalist, 44.43 adjusted average.

Tatum Depuydt, Linn-Mar, soph., Tied for 11th at 4A state meet, second-team IHSGCA all-state, first-team all-MVC, posted 45.87 adjusted average.

Kiki Guo, Washington, Iowa, soph., Placed 16th at 3A state meet, first-team IHSGCA all-state, fifth in 3A with 42.52 adjusted average.

Tori Niemeyer, Linn-Mar, sr., Tied for 11th at 4A state meet, second-team IHSGCA all-state, first-team all-MVC, averaged 45.24 adjusted average.

Courtney Olson, Clayton Ridge, sr., 1A state runner-up, regional and Upper Iowa Conference champion, third in 1A with 43.54 adjusted average.

Emma Sorg, C.R. Washington, soph., 4A state qualifier, first-team all-Metro, second-team all-MVC, 48.8 adjusted average.

TEAMS TO WATCH

Iowa Valley: The Tigers are defending Class 1A state champions, but graduated four starters. Iowa Valley returns all-conference performers Taylor Smith and Brooke Davis, as well as letterwinner Paige Wieck. The Tigers will need three good scorers to round out their lineup.

Linn-Mar: The Lions have made two straight tournament appearances, finishing third last season. Tori Niemeyer and Tatum Depuydt give them two strong scores. Young and inexperienced players will need to step in for last year’s seniors.

Washington, Iowa: For the first time in four seasons, the Demons will be led by someone not named Nacos. They have plenty of talent returning, including sophomore Kiki Guo and Josie Tanner. Carly Burlingame has state experience.

Williamsburg: The Raiders return all almost all of last season’s team that placed fifth at the Class 2A state tournament. They also won the Wamac West and Super Meet titles. Williamsburg is loaded with experience and has strong depth with 20 players on the roster. Seniors Blayke McKown, Karly Berkland and Kaitlyn Culp and junior Abby Tindal will help lead the way.

