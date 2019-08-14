Iowa high school fall golf 2019: 7 area golfers and 4 area teams to watch

Here are seven Gazette area golfers and four area teams to watch as the 2019 Class 4A boys’ golf season begins.

Golfers

Brock Barnhart, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, sr. — Three-time state qualifier, placing second in 2016 and fifth in 2017, 2019 Rotary Pribyl champion, first-team all-state by IHSGCA, MVC Valley Division Player of the Year, averaged 72.75 per 18 holes with 36.68 combined adjusted average.

Dillon Burr, Linn-Mar, jr. — First-team all-MVC Valley, MVC Super Meet medalist, 2019 Rotary Pribyl runner-up, first-team all-state by IHSGCA, posted 38.05 combined adjusted average, shooting 74.5 per 18 holes.

Michael Glavan, Cedar Rapids Xavier, sr. — Two-time state meet participant, second-team all-Metro, honorable mention all-MVC Mississippi, Averaged 40.60 per nine holes with 41.73 combined adjusted average.

Kyle Neighbors, Cedar Rapids Washington, jr. — Second-team all-Metro, honorable mention all-MVC Mississippi, averaged 39.80 per nine holes with 41.02 combined adjusted average.

Nile Petersen, Cedar Rapids Washington, soph. — Tied for 15th at 2018 state meet, second-team all- MVC Mississippi, second-team all-Metro, 79.11 18-hole average and 40.67 combined adjusted average.

Davis Stelzer, Western Dubuque, soph. — First-team all-MVC Mississippi, averaged 79 per 18 holes and owned 40.99 combined adjusted average.

Jax Stelzer, Western Dubuque, jr. — Tied for 27th at 2018 state meet, first-team all-MVC Mississippi, 40.58 combined adjusted average and 77.89 per 18 holes.

Teams

Cedar Rapids Kennedy — The Cougars return four starters from last season, including state title contender Brock Barnhart. They can count on his low score each round, but still have to develop depth. Kennedy has at least eight golfers capable of filling the remaining five spots, including a good sophomore class. Consistency will be a key. The Cougars will rely on the contributions of senior Josh White and junior Gannon Hall, among others.

Cedar Rapids Washington — The Warriors are the defending CRANDIC champions and finished second in the MVC Mississippi Division last season, reaching the 4A state meet. Washington returns more starters, including four with some kind of all-conference or all-Metro honors. Nile Petersen and Kyle Neighbors are a strong 1-2 punch. Whit Haefner has been a regular contributor the last couple seasons. Joseph Tauber adds to the scoring depth. Talented underclassmen could add to the balanced attack.

Cedar Rapids Xavier — The Saints have qualified for the last two state tournaments and have athletes who have state success in soccer and tennis as well. Senior Michael Glavan and junior Matthew Schmit provide a strong scoring duo to lead the way. Xavier has depth and some young talent that can help solidify the lineup.

Linn-Mar — The Lions were MVC Valley runners-up last season. They return a strong nucleus led by all-state performer Dillon Burr. Drew Muilenburg and Carter Vieth give the Lions the potential for three good scores per round. Linn-Mar has young golfers who did get some experience a year ago. They could make another leap.

