Iowa high school cross country rankings: Linn-Mar, Mid-Prairie, Regina girls are No. 1

Three area girls’ teams, including Class 2A defending champion Mid-Prairie, are ranked No. 1 in the Iowa Association of Track Coaches preseason cross country rankings, released Wednesday.
Linn-Mar’s girls are top-ranked in Class 4A; Iowa City Regina starts on top of 1A.
Mid-Prairie lost individual champion Marie Hostetler to graduation, but returns four varsity runners from last year’s title team. The Golden Hawks are a narrow No. 1 over last year’s runner-up, Williamsburg.
Linn-Mar brings back a veteran team, led seniors Micah Poellet and Chloe Skidmore, plus sophomore Jordyn Beck. All placed in the top 15 last year. The Lions finished third in 2019.
Regina welcomes back five runners from a fifth-place squad last year.
Defending champion Ballard is the top 3A girls’ team. Top-rated boys’ teams are Dubuque Hempstead (4A), Dallas Center-Grimes (3A), Davis County (2A) and Madrid (1A).
Center Point-Urbana and Clear Creek Amana are second and third in 3A.
Iowa Association of Track Coaches preseason cross country rankings
CLASS 4A GIRLS
1. Linn-Mar
2. Johnston
3. Southeast Polk
4. West Des Moines Valley
5. Iowa City High
6. Cedar Rapids Prairie
7. Dubuque Senior
8. Western Dubuque
9. Urbandale
10. Waukee
11. Bettendorf
12. West Des Moines Dowling
13. Sioux City East
14. Dubuque Hempstead
15. Iowa City Liberty
CLASS 4A BOYS
1. Dubuque Hempstead
2. Sioux City North
3. Cedar Falls
4. West Des Moines Dowling
5. Cedar Rapids Prairie
6. Johnston
7. Pleasant Valley
8. Iowa City West
9. Iowa City Liberty
10. Ames
11. Waukee
12. Southeast Polk
13. Iowa City High
14. Urbandale
15. Ankeny Centennial
CLASS 3A GIRLS
1. Ballard
2. Dallas Center-Grimes
3. Dubuque Wahlert
4. Harlan
5. Sioux City Heelan
6. Solon
7. Center Point-Urbana
8. Monticello
9. Glenwood
10. Charles City
11. Adel ADM
12. Decorah
13. Spencer
14. Pella
15. Grinnell
CLASS 3A BOYS
1. Dallas Center-Grimes
2. Center Point-Urbana
3. Clear Creek Amana
4. Dubuque Wahlert
5. North Polk
6. Marion
7. Decorah
8. Humboldt
9. Pella
10. Monticello
11. Waverly-Shell Rock
12. Carlisle
13. Atlantic
14. Gilbert
15. Grinnell
CLASS 2A GIRLS
1. Mid-Prairie
2. Williamsburg
3. Jesup
4. Starmont
5. Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson
6. Unity Christian
7. Davis County
8. Cherokee
9. Dike-New Hartford
10. Tipton
11. Waukon
12. Denver
13. Emmetsburg
14. Chariton
15. Sibley-Ocheyedan
CLASS 2A BOYS
1. Davis County
2. Danville-New London
3. Albia
4. Tipton
5. Denver
6. Western Christian
7. Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck
8. Des Moines Christian
9. North Fayette Valley
10. Camanche
11. George-Little Rock/Central Lyon
12. Williamsburg
13. Okoboji
14. Mid-Prairie
15. Treynor
CLASS 1A GIRLS
1. Iowa City Regina
2. Van Meter
3. Manson Northwest Webster
4. Pekin
5. Avoca AHSTW
6. Hudson
7. Guthrie Center ACGC
8. Aplington-Parkersburg
9. Lansing Kee
10. Madrid
11. Fort Dodge St. Edmond
12. Sumner-Fredericksburg
13. Nashua-Plainfield
14. North Linn
15. Nodaway Valley
CLASS 1A BOYS
1. Madrid
2. Earlham
3. Calamus-Wheatland
4. Nodaway Valley
5. Maquoketa Valley
6. South Winneshiek
7. West Fork
8. Mason City Newman
9. Pekin
10. Ogden
11. Tri-Center
12. Le Mars Gehlen
13. Council Bluffs St. Albert
14. Saint Ansgar
15. East Marshall
