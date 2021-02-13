Prep Sports

How to watch Iowa boys' state swimming 2021: TV, live stream, schedule, qualifiers

Linn-Mar's Cooper Callahan competes in the 500 yard freestyle during an IHSAA District Swim Meet at the Linn-Mar Communi
Linn-Mar's Cooper Callahan competes in the 500 yard freestyle during an IHSAA District Swim Meet at the Linn-Mar Community School District Aquatic Center in Marion on Saturday, February 8, 2020. (The Gazette)
Mike Condon, correspondent

The 2021 Iowa high school boys’ state swimming meet is Saturday. Here’s everything you need to know.

IHSAA state swimming meet details

WhereLinn-Mar Aquatic Center

When: Noon, Saturday

TVKCRG 9.2 (in Eastern Iowa), Mike O’Brien, and Don Spellman will be on the call

Live stream: NFHS Network (subscription required)

Spectators: None will be allowed to attend the meet in person.

What to watch for in the team race

Iowa City West is the defending champion and is ranked No. 3 in the latest power rankings.

No. 1 Waukee and No. 2 Ankeny, along with the Trojans, should be in the chase for the team title.

Linn-Mar is ranked No. 5 and has the advantage of swimming in its home pool.

Area swimmers to watch

Iowa City West has the top seed times in the 200-yard medley and 200 freestyle relays. Individually, West’s Jordan Christensen is the No. 3 seed in the 100 breaststroke.

Linn-Mar junior Aiden Carstensen is seeded second in the 100 backstroke. Junior Cooper Callahan is the third seed in both the 200 and 500 freestyle events while another Lion, sophomore Ian Steffen, is the No. 3 seed in the 100 back.

State qualifiers

(Top seed and Gazette-area qualifiers listed below. Here is the complete list of qualifiers.)

200-yard medley relay: 1. Iowa City West (Boyd Skelley, Jordan Christensen, Holden Carter, Luke Nichols) 1:35.13, 7. Iowa City High (Caleb Coons, Kento Yahashiri, Isaac Weigel, Bryce Edens) 1:36.96, 11. Cedar Rapids Washington (Mats McGrath, Brian Foerster, Grady Wheeler, Trevor Erb) 1:37.66, 14. Linn-Mar (Aiden Carstensen, Greg Gerst, Ryan Horsey, Luke Richard) 1:39.08, 17. Decorah (Drew Chamberlain, Isaac Knaack, Gus Grimstad, Ryan Lubahn) 1:41.78, 19. Vinton-Shellsburg (Bradyn Schlef, Carter Kritz, Isaac Allsup, Ian Allsup) 1:41.80, 21. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (Mason Turner, Cody Spiegelhalter, Spencer Kramer, Jesse Gunter) 1:42.20.

200 freestyle: 1. AJ Abram (Waukee) 1:40.34, 3. Cooper Callahan (LM) 1:41.06, 6. Mats McGrath (CRW) 1:43.72, 14. Max Gerke (ICW) 1:46.40, 18. Luke Kelley (LM) 1:47.71, 23. Lukas Swanson (ICW) 1:49.33, 24. Anthony Lee (CRJ) 1:49.33, 26. Drew Chamberlain (D) 1:49.72.

200 individual medley: 1. Andrew Reiter (Waukee) 1:50.49, 2. Isaac Weigel (ICH) 1:54.12, 9. Jordan Christensen (ICW) 1:54.74, 10. Joe Polyak (ICH) 1:58.22, 11. Conner Cruise (CRW) 1:58.43, 12. Gus Grimstad (D) 1:59.41, 13. Nikolas Sung (ICW) 1:59.80, 24. Carter Kritz (VS) 2:03.48.

50 freestyle: 1. Alex Stone (Bettendorf) 20.82, 6. Kirk Brotherton (ICW) 21.27, 8. Luke Nichols (ICW) 21.51, 15. Grady Wheeler (CRW) 21.93, 19. Bryce Edens (ICH) 22.10, 25. Quinn Wubbena (ICW) 22.32, 31. Greg Gerst (LM) 22.51.

100 butterfly: 1. Kyle Hopewell (Dav. Central) 49.71, 5. Holden Carter (ICW) 51.24, 6. Mats McGrath (CRW) 51.28, 7. Gus Grimstad (D) 51.40, 8, Aiden Christensen (LM) 51.40, 10. Braxton McGrath (Will) 51.96, 13. Caleb Coons (ICH) 52.25, 23. Luke Nichols (ICW) 53.89, 31. Luke Richard (LM) 54.86.

100 freestyle: 1. Alex Stone (Bettendorf) 45.73, 5. Isaac Weigel (ICH) 46.70, 8. Ian Steffen (LM) 47.07, 13. Boyd Skelley (ICW) 47.79, 16. Kirk Brotherton (ICW) 47.96, 21. Bryce Edens (ICH) 48.33, 26. Grady Wheeler (CRW) 48.85.

500 freestyle: 1. Joey Hancock (WDM Dowling) 4:33.92, 3. Cooper Callahan (LM) 4:39.03, 5. Mason Turner (CRK) 4:40.96, 10. Joe Polyak (ICH) 4:48.00, 14. Luke Kelley (LM) 4:50.36, 17. Max Gerke (ICW) 4:51.44, 24. Conner Cruise (CRW) 4:57.04, 26. Lukas Swanson (ICW) 4:57.92, 28. Brian Foerster (CRW) 4:59.24, 29. Andy Luo (ICW) 4:59.62, 30 Anthony Lee (CRJ) 4:59.80, 32. Drew Chamberlain (D) 5:00.91.

200 freestyle relay: 1. Iowa City West (Kirk Brotherton, Boyd Skelley, Jordan Christensen, Luke Nichols) 1:25.82, 6. Linn-Mar (Aiden Carstensen, Ian Steffen, Greg Gerst, Cooper Callahan) 1:26.79, 10. Cedar Rapids Washington (Grady Wheeler, Trevor Erb, Ian Lucas, Conner Cruise) 1:28.92, 20. Cedar Rapids Jefferson (Carter Prull, Mike Guckenberger, Tate Kuennen, Anthony Lee) 1:32.31, 22. Iowa City High (Charlie Pfohl, John Weigel, Chase Loftus, Will Larsen) 1:32.64, 24. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (Mason Turner, Jesse Gunter, Cody Spiegelhalter, Spencer Kramer) 1:32.80.

100 backstroke: 1. Asher Havenhill (Waukee) 50.78, 2. Aiden Carstensen (LM) 51.34, 3. Ian Steffen (LM) 51.49, 5. Caleb Coons (ICH) 51.62, 10. Boyd Skelley (ICW) 53.21, 13. Holden Carter (ICW) 53.66, 18. Andy Luo (ICW) 54.30, 21. Ryan McCaffrey (CRW) 54.98, 23. Isaac Allsup (VS) 55.14, 24. Braxton McGrath (Will) 55.27.

100 breaststroke: 1. Kohen Rankin (Sioux City) 56.59, 3. Jordan Christensen (ICW) 58.25, 6. Carter Kirtz (VS) 59.67, 11. Kento Yahashiri (ICH) 1:00.61, 14. Brian Foerster (CRW) 1:01.22, 16. Nikolas Sung (ICW) 1:01.63, 26. Gavin Beech (LM) 1:02.99, 28. Chase Loftus (ICH) 1:03.12, 31. Greg Gerst (LM) 1:03.34.

400 freestyle relay: 1. Bettendorf (Noah Mitvalsky, Carter Anderson, Colin Kilcoin, Alex Stone) 3:09.39, 5. Iowa City High (Isaac Weigel, Caleb Coons, Joe Polyak, Bryce Edens) 3:11.08 9. Iowa City West (Holden Carter, Max Gerke, Nikolas Sung, Kirk Brotherton) 3:14.46, 10. Linn-Mar (Cooper Callahan, Ian Stevven, Ryan Horsey, Luke Richard) 3:14.51, 11. Cedar Rapids Washington (Conner Cruise, Ian Lucas, Ryan McCaffrey, Mats McGrath) 3:15.02, 20. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (Mason Turner, Jesse Gunter, Cody Spiegelhalter, Spencer Kramer) 3:24.21, 22. Decorah (Ryan Lubahn, Drew Chamberlain, Isaac Knaack, Gus Grimstad) 3:24.65.

