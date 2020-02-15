Iowa boys' state swimming results: Iowa City West wins championship with superior depth

IOWA CITY — On a record-setting day for individual events and relays, Iowa City West used the team approach here Saturday.

Coach Byron Butler’s team didn’t pile up many event wins, getting an individual title from senior James Pinter in the 100-yard backstroke, but used its depth and ability to score points in multiple events to capture the school’s first boys’ state swimming title since 2015. The Trojans finished with 262.5 points, outdistancing Ankeny (236) and Waukee (231) at the University of Iowa’s CRCC Pool.

Iowa City High, paced by senior Forrest Frazier, voted the meet’s outstanding swimmer, was fifth with 160 points. Linn-Mar finished seventh with 146.

“It’s been a goal for a long, long time,” said a dripping wet West Coach Byron Butler after his team’s in-pool celebration. “There’s nothing like this in the world. This team has been so close all season long and to have so many guys contribute to this today is really special.”

West had five runner-up finishes, three coming before Pinter broke through to win the 100 backstroke, putting West back in a tie with Ankeny and setting the stage for a strong finish in the final two events.

“We just wanted to get it to the breaststroke,” Butler said. “If we got it there we knew Tate (Happel), Gavin (Keeney) and Jordan (Christensen) would bring us home.

“All three of them went lifetime bests. You just can’t say enough about all the guys from top to bottom. When one guy was down, another guy was there to pick them up.”

With a 23-point lead entering the final event, the 400 free relay, Pinter knew he would be the final West swimmer to hit the water anchoring the relay.

“I’ve been picturing that moment for about a month when (Butler) told me I would probably be the final guy in the water,” Pinter said. “It felt like Game 7 of an NBA Finals where there was two seconds left and I was taking the final shot.

“I knew we were up by 23 and I just let Izaak (Hajek) come in and I played it safe. I just tore it up in the water and brought it home the best I could.”

Fittingly, West took second in the relay to clinch the crown.

The first second-place finish was a bit of a surprise as the Trojans 200 medley relay was nosed out by Frazier and City High. Although Frazier set a pair of state records to finish his brilliant prep career with five individual titles, he was more pleased about the relay success.

“Swimming in high school has always been about the team,” said the future University of California swimmer. “We almost got it done when I was a sophomore, but being able to win it today was great because it was a team thing.”

Frazier combined with Caleb Coons, Isaac Weigel and Bryce Edens to finish in a state-record time of 1:31.38, just ahead of West’s 1:31.86.

Both of Frazier’s individual wins were also state marks. He won the 200 individual medley in 1:45.96 and broke his own mark set in 2018, winning the 100 breaststroke in 53.15.

“I didn’t accomplish everything I wanted to do today,” Frazier said. “I would have liked to go faster (in the breaststroke), but this was a great way to end my high school career.

Linn-Mar’s best finish was a third from sophomore Aiden Carstensen in the 100 backstroke.

Team scoring

1. Iowa City West 262.5

2. Ankeny 236

3. Waukee 231

4. Bettendorf 219

5. Iowa City High 160

6. West Des Moines Dowling 156

7. Linn-Mar 146

8. Ames 99

9. West Des Moines Valley 93

10. Pleasant Valley 76.5

11. Marshalltown 55

12. Indianola 50

13. Cedar Rapids Washington 41

14. Johnston 38

15. Decorah 35

(tie) Sioux City Metro 35

17. Spencer 33

18. Davenport Central 29

19. Carroll 27

20. Muscatine 22

21. Keokuk 21.5

22. Cedar Falls 18

23. Ottumwa

(tie) Burlington 14

25. Dubuque Senior 13,

26. Dubuque Hempstead 12

27. Waterloo 10

28. Des Moines Lincoln

(tie) Des Moines Roosevelt 7

30. Vinton-Shellsburg 5

31. Williamsburg 4

32. Newton-NCMP 0.5

Event results

(Top 3 and Gazette area)

200-yard medley relay

1. Iowa City High (Caleb Coons, Forrest Frazier, Isaac Weigel, Bryce Edens) 1:31.38 (meet record)

2. Iowa City West (James Pinter, Jordan Christensen, Izaak Hajek, Michael Kimball) 1:31.86

3. Waukee 1:33.61, 10. Decorah (Drew Chamberlain, Jackson Penny, Gus Grimstad, Cole Huebner), 1:38.86

12. Cedar Rapids Washington (Ryan McCaffrey, Conner Cruise, Mats McGrath, Grady Wheeler) 1:39.49

13. Linn-Mar (Ian Steffen, Greg Gerst, Alex Cochrane, Luke Richard) 1:40.36.

200 freestyle

1. Trent Frandson (Ankeny) 1:35.68 (meet record)

2. James Pinter (Iowa City West) 1:38.24

3. AJ Abram (Waukee) 1:40.17

4. Isaac Weigel, (Iowa City High) 1:41.12,

6. Mats McGrath (Cedar Rapids Washington) 1:42.66

7. Cooper Callahan (Linn-Mar) 1:42.68

12. Bryce Edens (Iowa City High) 1:45.04

13. Damon Conzemius (Iowa City West) 1:45.41

17. Nikolas Sung (Iowa City West)

200 individual medley

1. Forrest Frazier (Iowa City High), 1:45.96 (meet record)

2. Andrew Reiter (Waukee) 1:48.24

3. Cameron Linder (Waukee) 1:50.47

6. Jordan Christensen (Iowa City West) 1:54.98

7. Aiden Carstensen (Linn-Mar) 1:55.45

8. Izaak Hajek (Iowa City West) 1:56.07

15. Connor Cruise (Cedar Rapids Washington) 1:58.38

17. Jackson Penny (Decorah) 1:58.98

18. Luke Nichols (Iowa City West) 1:59.99

50 freestyle

1. Charlie Bunn (Bettendorf) 20.18 (meet record)

2. Diggory Dillingham (Iowa City West) 20.68

3. Sam Mitvalsky (Bettendorf) 20.87

10. Michael Kimball (Iowa City West) 21.58

15. Kirk Brotherton (Iowa City West) 21.65

21. Grady Wheeler (Cedar Rapids Washington) 21.65

100 butterfly

1. Andrew Reiter (Waukee) 48.93

2. Lance Swanepoel (Ankeny) 49.57

3. Kyle Hopewell (Davenport Central) 49.60

4. Nick Cavanah (Linn-Mar) 50.02

5. Izaak Hajek (Iowa City West) 50.14

8. Gus Grimstad (Decorah) 51.36

10. Mats McGrath (Cedar Rapids Washington) 51.33

13. Braxton McGrath (Williamsburg) 52.14

14 Luke Nichols (Iowa City West) 52.17

15. Caleb Coons (Iowa City High) 52.37

23. Grady Wheeler (Cedar Rapids Washington) 53.92

24. Andy Luo (Iowa City West) 54.18

100 freestyle

1. Charlie Bunn (Bettendorf) 44.41

2. Sam Mitvalsky (Bettendorf) 45.69

3. Diggory Dillingham (Iowa City West) 45.85

12. Michael Kimball (Iowa City West) 47.78

17. Boyd Skelley (Iowa City West) 48.26

23. Alex Cochrane (Linn-Mar) 48.74

500 freestyle

1. Trent Frandson (Ankeny) 4:26.27

2. Cameron Linder (Waukee) 4:30.87

3. Isaac Weigel (Iowa City High) 4:35.91

5. Cooper Callahan 4:37.67

10. Damon Conzemius (Iowa City West) 4:48

14. Andy Luo, (Iowa City West) 4:51.54

16. Conner Cruise (Cedar Rapids Washington) 4:52.01

22. Nikolas Sung (Iowa City West) 4:57.04

23. Drew Chamberlain (Decorah) 4:57.84.

200 free relay

1. Bettendorf (Sam Mitvalsky, Graham Besser, Alex Stone, Charlie Bunn) 1:23.18

2. Ankeny 1:23.83

3. Iowa City West (Diggory Dillingham, Kirk Brotherton, Luke Nichols, Michael Kimball) 1:24.00

4. Linn-Mar (Nick Cavanah, Alex Cochrane, Cooper Callahan, Aiden Carstensen) 1:26.74

24. Iowa City High (Mark Krysan, Joe Kueter, Will Larson, Chase Loftus) 1:33.55.

100 backstroke

1. James Pinter (Iowa City West) 50.01

2. John Culver (West Des Moines Dowling) 50.97

3. Aiden Carstensen (Linn-Mar) 51.18

6. Nick Cavanah (Linn-Mar) 51.95

7. Caleb Coons (Iowa City High) 52.08

14. Gus Grimstad (Decorah) 53.61

19. Boyd Skelley (Iowa City West) 54.80

20. Ian Steffen (Linn-Mar) 55.13

24. Braxton McGrath (Williamsburg) 56.42

100 breaststroke

1. Forrest Frazier (Iowa City High) 53.15 (meet record)

2. Jordan Christensen (Iowa City West) 56.40

3. Dylan Jones (Keokuk) 57.38

11. Tate Happel (Iowa City West) 1:00.72

12. Carter Kirtz (Vinton-Shellsburg) 1:01.18

14. Jackson Penny (Decorah) 1:01.29

16. (tie) Gavin Keeney (Iowa City West) 1:01.31.

400 free relay

1. Bettendorf (Sam Mitvalsky, Noah Mitvalsky, Alex Stone, Charlie Bunn) 3:02.38 (state record)

2. Iowa City West (Diggory Dillingham, Luke Nichols, Izaak Hajek, James Pinter) 3:05.45

3. Ankeny 3:06.32. 5. Iowa City High (Forrest Frazier, Bryce Edens, Caleb Coons Isaac Weigel) 3:07.88

6. Linn-Mar (Aiden Carstensen, Ian Steffen, Cooper Callahan, Nick Cavanah) 3:09.70

13. Cedar Rapids Washington (Mats McGrath, Ryan McCaffrey, Grady Wheeler, Conner Cruise) 3:18.02

15. Decorah (Cole Huebner, Bradyn Hook, Jackson Penny, Gus Grimstad) 3:19.39

24. Cedar Rapids Jefferson (Carlo Dannenfelser, Sammy Bodkins, Tate Kuennen, Anthony Lee) DQ (3:27.40)